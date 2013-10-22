The Most Spectacular Wildlife Photos Of The Year

The winners of the
Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competitionwere revealed last week.
A South African photographer won the top award for his stunning portrait of African elephants in Botswana.
For the competition, one-hundred images were selected from 43,000 entries. There were winners in 18 individual categories as well as an overall award.
Here’s a selection of some of the best images, including a pouncing fox, a scene of gharial crocodiles, and the rare shot of a polar bear underwater.
You can see more photographs at the Natural History Museum website.
'Essence of Elephants' -- Greg du Toit of South Africa won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award for this shot of African elephants taken at a waterhole in Botswana's Northern Tuli Game Reserve.
'Snow moment' -- Jasper Doest of the Netherlands captured a Japanese macaque jumping on a rock in a hot spring.
'The Cauldron' -- Sergey Gorshkov of Russia photographed Plosky Tolbachik, a volcano in central Russia, from a helicopter when it erupted last November for the first time in 36 years.
'Dive Buddy' -- Luis Javier Sandoval of Mexico documented the endangered green turtle on the beaches of the Yucatan Peninsula near Cancún.
'The Spat' -- Joe McDonald from the United States watched a female jaguar attack a male companion near a river in Brazil.
'Sticky Situation' -- Isak Pretorius from South Africa found a lesser noddy, a bird that flies to an island in the Seychelles to breed, entangled in the large web of a red-legged golden orb-web spiders. The female spiders can grow to the size of a human hand.
'The Water Bear' -- American Paul Souders took his Zodiac boat to Hudson Bay in Canada during mid-summer and waited patiently for this polar bear, first spotted on sea ice about 30 miles offshore, to slip into the water.
'Lucky Pounce' -- Connor Stefanison from Canada photographed this fox seconds before it was about to pounce on a mouse, in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park.
'The Flight Path' -- Stefanison was also recognised for his photo of a female barred owl swooping in front of red cedar trees and ferns in British Colombia.
'Mother's Little Headful' -- Udayan Rao Pawar, 14, from India photographed a female gharial crocodile in the Chambal River while balancing several hatchlings on her head.
