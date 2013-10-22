The Most Spectacular Wildlife Photos Of The Year

The winners of the

Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competitionwere revealed last week.

A South African photographer won the top award for his stunning portrait of African elephants in Botswana.

For the competition, one-hundred images were selected from 43,000 entries. There were winners in 18 individual categories as well as an overall award.

Here’s a selection of some of the best images, including a pouncing fox, a scene of gharial crocodiles, and the rare shot of a polar bear underwater.

You can see more photographs at the Natural History Museum website.

