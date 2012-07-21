These Bridges For Animals Are Insanely Clever And Beautiful

Wildlife bridges are special crossings that help animals get across highways safely.



Lush foliage, soil and streams lure bears, deer, moose, panthers and other wildlife over or under busy roadways so as not to get crushed by cars. The crossings aren’t just for protection. They also help connect habitats that are broken up by roads.

Here’s an image of a crossing over a highway in the Netherlands posted to Reddit. The country is actually home to more than 600 of these friendly animal footbridges. Pretty clever, huh?

Photo: i.imgur via reddit

A design visualisation of a proposed wildlife overpass near Keechelus Lake on Interstate-90 in Washington. Construction is planned for spring 2014.

Photo: WSDOT

One of the many crossings over the Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park, Canada.

Photo: Wikipedia

An overpass spanning the A50 highway on the Veluwe in the Netherlands.

Photo: Wikipedia

