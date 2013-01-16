Wildfires Rage Through Australia [PHOTOS]

Australia is burning up. The country is in the grip of a record heatwave, which has made conditions ripe for wildfires.



More than 150 fires continue to sweep across southeastern Australia, and in the island state of Tasmania. Around 1.2 million acres have been burned over the past week, according to the AFP.

Five buildings at the country’s biggest optical space observatory also suffered damage on Monday, Reuters reports. Scientists said the observatory’s 10 operating telescopes, including one of the world’s top telescopes for mapping the Milky Way galaxy, were not part of the wreckage.

It’s been so hot in Australia that they had to had add a new colour — bright purple — to their weather maps.

Take a look at some of damage caused by the devastating wildfires below.

In this photo provided by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service a fire burns near Bookham, Australia, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2013. Firefighters are battling scores of wildfires in southeastern Australia as authorities warned that hot, dry and windy conditions were combining to raise the threat to its highest alert level.