PHOTOS: Extreme Heat Causing Wildfires In Portugal And Greece

We’ve seen severe drought, extreme heat, and wildfires across the U.S.. And these wildfires are being seen in Europe as well.



In Portugal, villagers were evacuated from their homes in Madeira after temperatures of up to 40C this week set in motion forest fires, according to the Guardian.

Meanwhile, Greece which often sees wildfires during summer has declared a state of emergency in the country’s third-largest city Patras.

Photo: AP Images

Forest fires rage near houses on the hills above the city of Funchal in the Portuguese Atlantic island of Madeira late Wednesday (AP Photo/Joana Sousa).

Photo: AP Images

Clouds of smoke from forest fires are blown by the wind across the Portuguese Atlantic island of Madeira today (AP Photo/Joana Sousa).

Photo: AP Images

Aircraft and a helicopter drop water over a forest during a wildfire at Magoula village, near the western Greek port city of Patras on Wednesday (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis).

Photo: AP Images

A charred and burnt mountain is seen at Drepano village near the western Greek port city of Patras on Thursday (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis).

