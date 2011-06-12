The Worst Wildfire In Arizona History Just Spread To New Mexico

Photo: AP

The Arizona wildfires are now becoming a New Mexico problem as toxic smoke pours over the borders into cities as far away as Albuquerque.According to the L.A. Times, the fire has already consumed more than 400,000 acres and is on its way to becoming Arizona’s largest and most devastating fire ever.



The Wallow Fire, named after the Bear Wallow Wilderness area where it started, is being battled by more than 3,200 firefighters and has already destroyed 33 homes and businesses.

Greater damage is expected as officials say the weather is forming to create a “perfect storm” for the fire to spread uncontrollably.

Workers are struggling to manage the blaze that is poised to enter New Mexico at any time.

