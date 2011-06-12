The Worst Wildfire In Arizona History Just Spread To New Mexico

Robert Johnson
Fire

Photo: AP

The Arizona wildfires are now becoming a New Mexico problem as toxic smoke pours over the borders into cities as far away as Albuquerque.According to the L.A. Times, the fire has already consumed more than 400,000 acres and is on its way to becoming Arizona’s largest and most devastating fire ever.

The Wallow Fire, named after the Bear Wallow Wilderness area where it started, is being battled by more than 3,200 firefighters and has already destroyed 33 homes and businesses.

Greater damage is expected as officials say the weather is forming to create a “perfect storm” for the fire to spread uncontrollably.

Workers are struggling to manage the blaze that is poised to enter New Mexico at any time.

A sign outside Springerville, Az asks residents to evacuate their homes

The fire as it heads into Eagar, Az

A firefighter working the fire outside Nutrioso, Az

The fire now threatens power lines taking electricity from Arizona to Texas

Arizona Governor Jan Brewer sent 55 National Guardsmen to crews fighting the fire

More than 10,000 people have ben evacuated since the fire began

More than 3,200 homes and businesses are currently threatened by the blaze

Evacuating livestock has been a major part of the operation

Smoke from the blaze has traveled as far as Oklahoma and the Great Lakes region

Fire crew members sharpen their tools

