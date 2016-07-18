The wildest Tour de France photo ever

Every July the Tour de France delivers beautiful imagery.
The three-week stage race also gives us cringeworthy photos.
This weekend the largest annual sporting event offered up the wildest picture we’ve ever seen.
It shows Julian Alaphilippe flying through the air at over 30 mph into the side of a mountain.
The French rider was racing in the Tour’s first time trial when the a fierce crosswind blew him off the road.
Incredibly, the Frenchman got up and continued racing.
Photographer Joris Knapen got the perfectly timed shot.
Alaphilippe won the Amgen Tour of California in May.
The Tour de France finishes next Sunday in Paris.
Kenyan-born Briton Chris Froome is leading the race after Sunday’s stage 15.
NOW WATCH: This is what the number of calories Tour de France cyclists burn daily actually looks like
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.