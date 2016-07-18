The wildest Tour de France photo ever

Every July the Tour de France delivers beautiful imagery.

The three-week stage race also gives us cringeworthy photos.

This weekend the largest annual sporting event offered up the wildest picture we’ve ever seen.

It shows Julian Alaphilippe flying through the air at over 30 mph into the side of a mountain.

The French rider was racing in the Tour’s first time trial when the a fierce crosswind blew him off the road.

Petit coup de chaud sur le Contre la montre du Tour de France . Tout droit à 50km/h dans la roche Boummmm . Pas de gros bobos merci à tous @letourdefrance #lucky A photo posted by Julian Alaphilippe (@alafpolak) on Jul 15, 2016 at 12:07pm PDT

Incredibly, the Frenchman got up and continued racing.

Merci à tous pour vos nombreux messages . On serre les dents et ça continue. .. @letourdefrance @etixx_quick_step A photo posted by Julian Alaphilippe (@alafpolak) on Jul 16, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

Photographer Joris Knapen got the perfectly timed shot.

Alaphilippe won the Amgen Tour of California in May.

The Tour de France finishes next Sunday in Paris.

Kenyan-born Briton Chris Froome is leading the race after Sunday’s stage 15.

NOW WATCH: This is what the number of calories Tour de France cyclists burn daily actually looks like



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.