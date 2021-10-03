65 of the wildest sheer outfits celebrities have ever worn

Cher turned heads in a sparkly, sheer Bob Mackie dress that had a feather trim at the 1974 Met Gala. Cher attends the 1974 Met Gala. Ron Galella/Getty Images

Kate Moss wore a casual Liza Bruce dress that exposed her black underwear at an Elite Model Agency party in 1993. Kate Moss attends an Elite Model Agency party in 1993. Dave Benett / Contributor / Getty Images

Rose McGowan’s dress for the 1998 VMAs was sparkly and sheer in the front and connected only by thin lines of fabric in the back. Rose McGowan attends the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. Barry King / Contributor / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez wowed at the 2000 Grammys thanks to her green Versace gown’s transparent fabric and plunging neckline. Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammys. Scott Gries/Getty Images

Halle Berry was wearing an Elie Saab dress that had a sheer, flower-adorned bodice when she won an Oscar in 2002. Halle Berry at the 2002 Academy Awards. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jaimie Alexander wore a black Azzaro dress that had wavy, see-through panels across the front and back to the premiere of “Thor: The Dark World” in 2013. Jaimie Alexander at the ‘Thor: The Dark World’ premiere in 2013. Jason Merritt/Getty

Rihanna wore a translucent Adam Selman gown embellished with head-to-toe Swarovski crystals to the 2014 CFDA awards. Rihanna attends the 2014 CFDA awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Irina Shayk’s Versace dress for Vanity Fair’s 2015 Oscars after-party was almost entirely transparent, aside from a black train and well-placed beading. Irina Shayk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

In 2017, sheer panels created the illusion that the sides of Angela Sarafyan’s Celia Kritharioti gown weren’t there. Angela Sarafyan in 2017. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s Givenchy dress for the 2015 Met Gala was almost entirely sheer, aside from embellishments on the bodice and trim. Beyoncé attends the 2015 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Similarly, Jennifer Lopez wore a dress with see-through cutouts to the 2015 Met Gala, opting for a red, one-shoulder garment made by Atelier Versace. Jennifer Lopez attends the 2015 Met Gala. Larry Busacca/Neilson Barnard/Getty

Kim Kardashian West rocked a sheer Roberto Cavalli gown with crystal embellishments to the event, too. Kim Kardashian West attends the 2015 Met Gala. Larry Busacca/John Lamparski

Later that year, the reality star wore a Givenchy lace jumpsuit that exposed her baby bump and had a lingerie-like effect to the LACMA Film + Art Gala. Kim Kardashian West at the LACMA Film + Art Gala. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Sparkly embroidery was the only coverage Jennifer Lopez had on her Charbel Zoe dress for the 2015 Billboard Awards, which left her entire midriff exposed. Jennifer Lopez at the 2015 Billboard Awards. Jason Merritt/Getty

Gwen Stefani’s red Yanina Couture gown for the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was sheer aside from floral applique that covered her torso. Gwen Stefani at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The flapper-inspired Jonathan Simkhai dress Jourdan Dunn wore to the 2016 CFDAs featured delicate beading from head to toe. Jourdan Dunn attends the 2016 CFDAs. Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West stunned in a black John Galliano minidress that had a sheer panel in the center at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Kim Kardashian West at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Ashley Graham wore a see-through, bedazzled dress designed by Naeem Khan with a black two-piece underneath it at the same event. Ashley Graham attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Diane Kreuger’s burgundy Reem Acra gown for the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party had sheer panels and head-to-toe embellishments that created a lingerie-like look. Diane Kreuger attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

At the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards, Bella Thorne wore a Steven Kahlil gown that was completely sheer on one side, with sparkly fabric covering the other. Bella Thorne attends the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards. Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images

Bella Hadid slipped into a see-through Julien Macdonald dress that had a plunging neckline and daring cutouts after the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Bella Hadid at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party. Thibault Camus/AP

Delicate silver embellishments were the only coverage on Khloé Kardashian’s Yousef Aljasmi dress for the 2016 Angel Ball. Khloé Kardashian attends the 2016 Angel Ball. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

At the 2017 American Music Awards, Jenna Dewan arrived in an embellished Julien Macdonald gown that had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Jenna Dewan attends the 2017 American Music Awards. Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images

On the same night, Bebe Rexha wowed in a strapless, form-fitting gown designed by August Getty that was made of sheer, black fabric and covered in crystal embellishments. Bebe Rexha attends the 2017 American Music Awards. Gregg DeGuire / Contributor / Getty Images

Bella Hadid rocked another transparent dress at the amfAR Charity Gala in 2017, choosing a Ralph & Russo gown with a corset-style top and dramatic train. Bella Hadid at the 2017 amfAR Gala. Tony Barson/FilmMagic

The sheer La Perla dress Kendall Jenner wore to the 2017 Met Gala had a thigh-high slit, torso cutout, and was totally backless, exposing her thong underwear. Kendall Jenner attends the 2017 Met Gala. Getty

Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner also embraced the naked-dress trend for the 2017 Met Gala, wearing a sheer Versace dress with tasseled sleeves. Kylie Jenner attends the 2017 Met Gala. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Halle Berry wore a see-through outfit at the 2017 Met Gala, too, choosing a Donatella Versace jumpsuit with a tiered train. Halle Berry attends the 2017 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

On the same night, Lala Anthony walked the red carpet in a dark-blue, transparent gown with floral detailing. Lala Anthony attends the 2017 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Stella Maxwell’s one-shoulder Georges Hobeika dress for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was totally see-through and featured delicate sparkly beading. Stella Maxwell at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Ciara donned a cream, sparkly Julien Macdonald gown that had a thigh-high slit, daring cutouts, and low back. Ciara attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kendall Jenner wore a completely see-through La Perla minidress with sparkle embroidery at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Kendall Jenner at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A corset-style top and revealing underwear complemented the sheer sleeves and tights on the custom Mugler bodysuit Bella Hadid wore to Harper’s Bazaar’s 2018 Icons Party. Bella Hadid at the 2018 Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Iris Van Herpen minidress Joan Smalls wore to the same event had a sheer bodice and ruffled skirt that looked like a flower. Joan Smalls at the 2018 Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. Taylor Hill / Contributor / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West wore a 1996 Jean Paul Gaultier gown with stripes that accentuated her curves for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. Kim Kardashian West at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz’s Saint Laurent dress for the 2018 Met Gala had not only a thigh-high slit but was also made of sheer, black lace. Zoë Kravitz at the 2018 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner wowed in a white Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress that was see-through from head to toe at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Kendall Jenner at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Venturelli/WireImage

Marion Cotillard sported a black Guy La Roche gown with panels of sheer fabric on the bodice and skirt at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Marion Cotillard attends the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Dominique Charriau / Contributor / Getty Images

A swirling pattern was embroidered into the sheer black fabric of Rita Ora’s daring Giuseppe Zanotti for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018. Rita Ora attends the MTV VMAs in 2018. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow wore a sheer Zuhair Murad dress with silver embroidery to the 2018 MTV VMAs. Winnie Harlow posed on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV VMAs. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness’ 2018 Emmys dress, designed by Maison Margiela, had a totally sheer top and a bedazzled skirt. Jonathan Van Ness at the Emmys in 2018. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

A white Roberto Cavalli gown Sara Sampaio wore to Cannes 2018 was particularly daring, as the skirt was made of totally sheer chain mail-like material. Sara Sampaio attends the 2018 Fashion For Relief Cannes 2018. Mike Marsland / Contributor / Getty Images

Laverne Cox dazzled at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards in an Abyss by Abby Design gown that had a sheer skirt. Laverne Cox attends the 2018 NAACP Image Awards. David Crotty/Getty Images

Halle Berry wore a lace-embroidered Reem Acra dress with translucent detailing at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards. Halle Berry attends the 2018 NAACP Awards. David Crotty/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk literally sparkled in a long-sleeve, sheer Alberta Ferretti gown that exposed a matching black two-piece beneath it at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2018. Elsa Hosk attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Dia Duapasupil/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Ralph & Russo dress for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party had a dramatic slit and sparkly embellishments. Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Every bit of the Đỗ Long gown Ngoc Trinh wore to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival was striking, but the see-through skirt that exposed her legs was particularly daring. Ngoc Trinh attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Andreas Rentz / Staff / Getty Images

Zendaya combined the modern sheer trend and old Hollywood glamour with her green Vera Wang gown for the 2019 Emmys. Zendaya attends the 2019 Emmys. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Crystal detailing made Paris Hilton’s sheer dress for the 2019 InStyle Golden Globes after-party stand out. Paris Hilton attends the InStyle Golden Globes after-party in 2019. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gemma Chan’s high-neck Tom Ford dress for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was covered in sparkly tassels. Gemma Chan attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images

At the same party, Emma Roberts wore a sparkly Yanina Couture gown that had off-the-shoulder sleeves and a daring slit. Emma Roberts attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images

Emily Ratajkowski’s custom Dundas dress for the 2019 Met Gala had a dramatic stomach cutout and daring halter neckline. Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2019 Met Gala. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Lily-Rose Depp turned heads in a transparent, lace catsuit designed by Chanel at the 2020 BAFTAs. Lily-Rose Depp attends the 2020 BAFTAs. Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images

Ciara looked beautiful in a custom see-through Ralph & Russo gown that had a dramatic slit at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Ciara attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Taylor Hill/Getty

Barbara Palvin’s Versace dress for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party had Swarovski crystal embellishments and sheer detailing. Barbara Palvin attends an Oscars after-party in 2020. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Purple and silver crystals were the only coverage on Doja Cat’s Georges Hobeika dress for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Doja Cat attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images

The sparkly, mesh skirt on Dua Lipa’s Donatella Versace dress for the 2021 Grammys also featured a thigh-high slit. Dua Lipa attends the 2021 Grammys. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Megan Fox donned a black Mugler dress with daring cutouts on the bodice and a sheer skirt to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Karol G. also wore a see-through look to the 2021 Billboard Awards, opting for a sparkly Celia Kritharioti dress that was completely sheer, had a stomach cutout, and a daring slit. Karol G. at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Megan Fox rocked another Mugler look at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards that was completely see-through and exposed her thong. Megan Fox at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Zoë Kravitz’s custom Saint Laurent dress for the 2021 Met Gala showed off a silver set through chain mail-fabric. Zoë Kravitz attends the 2021 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/WireImage

At the 2021 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner wore a sheer, bedazzled version of a gown Audrey Hepburn wore in “My Fair Lady.” Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage

Zoey Deutch’s 2021 Met Gala dress was not only made of sparkly, see-through fabric, but it also had a thigh-high slit and coordinating gloves. Zoey Deutch attends the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Imaan Hammam’s Versace gown for the 2021 Met Gala was eye-catching because of its sheer, star-covered bodice. Imaan Hammam attends the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic