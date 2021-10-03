65 of the wildest sheer outfits celebrities have ever worn

- Celebrities have been embracing see-through dresses on the red carpet.
- Some stars wear outfits with sheer panels, while others wear entirely transparent dresses.
- From Cher’s 1974 Met Gala dress to Megan Fox’s 2021 VMAs look, stars aren’t afraid to bare it all.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Cher turned heads in a sparkly, sheer Bob Mackie dress that had a feather trim at the 1974 Met Gala.
Kate Moss wore a casual Liza Bruce dress that exposed her black underwear at an Elite Model Agency party in 1993.
Rose McGowan’s dress for the 1998 VMAs was sparkly and sheer in the front and connected only by thin lines of fabric in the back.
Jennifer Lopez wowed at the 2000 Grammys thanks to her green Versace gown’s transparent fabric and plunging neckline.
Halle Berry was wearing an Elie Saab dress that had a sheer, flower-adorned bodice when she won an Oscar in 2002.
Jaimie Alexander wore a black Azzaro dress that had wavy, see-through panels across the front and back to the premiere of “Thor: The Dark World” in 2013.
Rihanna wore a translucent Adam Selman gown embellished with head-to-toe Swarovski crystals to the 2014 CFDA awards.
Irina Shayk’s Versace dress for Vanity Fair’s 2015 Oscars after-party was almost entirely transparent, aside from a black train and well-placed beading.
In 2017, sheer panels created the illusion that the sides of Angela Sarafyan’s Celia Kritharioti gown weren’t there.
Beyoncé’s Givenchy dress for the 2015 Met Gala was almost entirely sheer, aside from embellishments on the bodice and trim.
Similarly, Jennifer Lopez wore a dress with see-through cutouts to the 2015 Met Gala, opting for a red, one-shoulder garment made by Atelier Versace.
Kim Kardashian West rocked a sheer Roberto Cavalli gown with crystal embellishments to the event, too.
Later that year, the reality star wore a Givenchy lace jumpsuit that exposed her baby bump and had a lingerie-like effect to the LACMA Film + Art Gala.
Sparkly embroidery was the only coverage Jennifer Lopez had on her Charbel Zoe dress for the 2015 Billboard Awards, which left her entire midriff exposed.
Gwen Stefani’s red Yanina Couture gown for the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was sheer aside from floral applique that covered her torso.
The flapper-inspired Jonathan Simkhai dress Jourdan Dunn wore to the 2016 CFDAs featured delicate beading from head to toe.
Kim Kardashian West stunned in a black John Galliano minidress that had a sheer panel in the center at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Ashley Graham wore a see-through, bedazzled dress designed by Naeem Khan with a black two-piece underneath it at the same event.
Diane Kreuger’s burgundy Reem Acra gown for the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party had sheer panels and head-to-toe embellishments that created a lingerie-like look.
At the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards, Bella Thorne wore a Steven Kahlil gown that was completely sheer on one side, with sparkly fabric covering the other.
Bella Hadid slipped into a see-through Julien Macdonald dress that had a plunging neckline and daring cutouts after the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Delicate silver embellishments were the only coverage on Khloé Kardashian’s Yousef Aljasmi dress for the 2016 Angel Ball.
At the 2017 American Music Awards, Jenna Dewan arrived in an embellished Julien Macdonald gown that had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
On the same night, Bebe Rexha wowed in a strapless, form-fitting gown designed by August Getty that was made of sheer, black fabric and covered in crystal embellishments.
Bella Hadid rocked another transparent dress at the amfAR Charity Gala in 2017, choosing a Ralph & Russo gown with a corset-style top and dramatic train.
The sheer La Perla dress Kendall Jenner wore to the 2017 Met Gala had a thigh-high slit, torso cutout, and was totally backless, exposing her thong underwear.
Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner also embraced the naked-dress trend for the 2017 Met Gala, wearing a sheer Versace dress with tasseled sleeves.
Halle Berry wore a see-through outfit at the 2017 Met Gala, too, choosing a Donatella Versace jumpsuit with a tiered train.
On the same night, Lala Anthony walked the red carpet in a dark-blue, transparent gown with floral detailing.
Stella Maxwell’s one-shoulder Georges Hobeika dress for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was totally see-through and featured delicate sparkly beading.
At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Ciara donned a cream, sparkly Julien Macdonald gown that had a thigh-high slit, daring cutouts, and low back.
Kendall Jenner wore a completely see-through La Perla minidress with sparkle embroidery at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.
A corset-style top and revealing underwear complemented the sheer sleeves and tights on the custom Mugler bodysuit Bella Hadid wore to Harper’s Bazaar’s 2018 Icons Party.
The Iris Van Herpen minidress Joan Smalls wore to the same event had a sheer bodice and ruffled skirt that looked like a flower.
Kim Kardashian West wore a 1996 Jean Paul Gaultier gown with stripes that accentuated her curves for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards.
Zoë Kravitz’s Saint Laurent dress for the 2018 Met Gala had not only a thigh-high slit but was also made of sheer, black lace.
Kendall Jenner wowed in a white Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress that was see-through from head to toe at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Marion Cotillard sported a black Guy La Roche gown with panels of sheer fabric on the bodice and skirt at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
A swirling pattern was embroidered into the sheer black fabric of Rita Ora’s daring Giuseppe Zanotti for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018.
Winnie Harlow wore a sheer Zuhair Murad dress with silver embroidery to the 2018 MTV VMAs.
Jonathan Van Ness’ 2018 Emmys dress, designed by Maison Margiela, had a totally sheer top and a bedazzled skirt.
A white Roberto Cavalli gown Sara Sampaio wore to Cannes 2018 was particularly daring, as the skirt was made of totally sheer chain mail-like material.
Laverne Cox dazzled at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards in an Abyss by Abby Design gown that had a sheer skirt.
Halle Berry wore a lace-embroidered Reem Acra dress with translucent detailing at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards.
Elsa Hosk literally sparkled in a long-sleeve, sheer Alberta Ferretti gown that exposed a matching black two-piece beneath it at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2018.
Alessandra Ambrosio’s Ralph & Russo dress for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party had a dramatic slit and sparkly embellishments.
Every bit of the Đỗ Long gown Ngoc Trinh wore to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival was striking, but the see-through skirt that exposed her legs was particularly daring.
Zendaya combined the modern sheer trend and old Hollywood glamour with her green Vera Wang gown for the 2019 Emmys.
Crystal detailing made Paris Hilton’s sheer dress for the 2019 InStyle Golden Globes after-party stand out.
Gemma Chan’s high-neck Tom Ford dress for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was covered in sparkly tassels.
At the same party, Emma Roberts wore a sparkly Yanina Couture gown that had off-the-shoulder sleeves and a daring slit.
Emily Ratajkowski’s custom Dundas dress for the 2019 Met Gala had a dramatic stomach cutout and daring halter neckline.
Lily-Rose Depp turned heads in a transparent, lace catsuit designed by Chanel at the 2020 BAFTAs.
Ciara looked beautiful in a custom see-through Ralph & Russo gown that had a dramatic slit at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
Barbara Palvin’s Versace dress for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party had Swarovski crystal embellishments and sheer detailing.
Purple and silver crystals were the only coverage on Doja Cat’s Georges Hobeika dress for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
The sparkly, mesh skirt on Dua Lipa’s Donatella Versace dress for the 2021 Grammys also featured a thigh-high slit.
Megan Fox donned a black Mugler dress with daring cutouts on the bodice and a sheer skirt to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
Karol G. also wore a see-through look to the 2021 Billboard Awards, opting for a sparkly Celia Kritharioti dress that was completely sheer, had a stomach cutout, and a daring slit.
Megan Fox rocked another Mugler look at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards that was completely see-through and exposed her thong.
Zoë Kravitz’s custom Saint Laurent dress for the 2021 Met Gala showed off a silver set through chain mail-fabric.
At the 2021 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner wore a sheer, bedazzled version of a gown Audrey Hepburn wore in “My Fair Lady.”
Zoey Deutch’s 2021 Met Gala dress was not only made of sparkly, see-through fabric, but it also had a thigh-high slit and coordinating gloves.
Imaan Hammam’s Versace gown for the 2021 Met Gala was eye-catching because of its sheer, star-covered bodice.
Kylie Jenner channeled her sister Kim Kardashian West in a sheer LaQuan Smith maternity catsuit covered in black lace during New York Fashion Week in 2021.