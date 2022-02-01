The 48 wildest outfits Harry Styles has ever worn

Harry Styles let us know early on to expect bold sartorial choices when he was spotted on the streets of London in a onesie and skater sneakers in 2010. Harry Styles from One Direction in Covent Garden on November 10, 2010 in London, England. Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the time, he was just a 16-year-old kid competing in “The X Factor” alongside the four other members One Direction . They’d go on to place third.

Two years later, One Direction had essentially conquered the world … and were coordinating their outfits. Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction. Scott Barbour/Getty Images While his bandmates kept it simple, Styles opted for a baby blue jacket, bow tie, and Converse at the 2012 Logie Awards. He was quickly making it known that he was the bold fashion risk-taker of the group.

At this point in his style evolution, Styles would frequently go for a bold print, like this heart shirt at the premiere of One Direction’s movie, “This Is Us,” in August 2013. Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Even though he was always down for a printed top, Styles mainly stuck to black skinny jeans. That would soon change.

His look at the 2014 BRIT Awards showed he had a bit of an edge to him — did you notice the skull in the center of his shirt? Harry Styles attends the BRIT Awards on February 19, 2014. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images One Direction took home the award for British Video of the Year for “ Best Song Ever ” and the Global Success Award.

To meet royalty in November 2014, Styles donned a leopard-print leather jacket. It’s hard to tell who looks more starstruck. Kate Middleton meets Harry Styles at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium on November 13, 2013. Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images It’s not the only time that a celebrity has gotten a little tongue-tied around the royals.

When he walked the red carpet of the American Music Awards in 2014, he experimented with an accessory that would soon become a favorite: a fedora. Harry Styles at the American Music Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty Images The embellished collar is also a sign of things to come — although in 2022, he rarely wears an all-black ensemble like this.

For their performance at the 2014 AMAs, Styles rocked a Sgt. Pepper-inspired military jacket. Harry Styles onstage at the 2014 American Music Awards on November 23, 2014. Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014/FilmMagic/Getty Images Please note the leopard-print boots.

He arrived at 2014’s British Fashion Awards in a bold striped suit, but it wouldn’t be his last. Harry Styles attends the British Fashion Awards on December 1, 2014, in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images He also started to let his hair grow out from bouncy curls.

At the Capital FM Summertime Ball in June 2015, he went for an informal vibe, with a half-buttoned shirt and loose scarf/tie situation. Harry Styles of One Direction attends the Capital FM Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on June 6, 2015. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Again, Styles wore a loud print, boots, and black skinny jeans.

When the band performed on “Good Morning America” in August 2015, Styles went for a silk bomber jacket with an animal design. Harry Styles of One Direction performs during ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on August 4, 2015, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The jacket is Saint Laurent and retailed at the time for $US2,690 ($AU3,797), according to GQ.

Styles opted for a suit that almost looks like an optical illusion during a night out in London in September 2015. Harry Styles at Lou Lou’s Club in London on September 21, 2015. Mark Robert Milan/GC Images/Getty Images It was next in a long line of bold suits.

He tried out a pair of bolder, more loose-fitting pants at a performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in November 2015, a trend he continues to rock to this day. Harry Styles of the band One Direction is seen performing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on November 19, 2015. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The band had just released their final — for now — album, “Made in the AM.” It was clear that Styles and the rest of the band were all itching to branch out, both musically and stylistically.

At the 2015 American Music Awards, the “Adore You” singer went for his most out-there look yet: a white floral suit with a bolo tie. Harry Styles of One Direction arrives at the 2015 American Music Awards on November 22, 2015. C Flanigan/Getty Images He’d return to the patterned suit look more and more frequently as his career progressed.

During 2016, Styles essentially disappeared from the public eye, but he returned with a pink suit to promote his first solo single on the “Today” show in May 2017. Harry Styles performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ at Rockefeller Center on May 9, 2017, in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Styles dropped “Sign of the Times” in April 2017, and solidified that his new music and fashion choices would be nothing like his days in One Direction

We call this suit he wore to the Radio 1 Breakfast Show in May 2017 “picnic blanket chic.” Harry Styles arriving at BBC Broadcasting House in London ahead of an appearance on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw. Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty Images Don’t forget the loafers — a perfect touch.

The “Kiwi” singer was spotted leaving a secret gig in London wearing purple silk pants with embroidered dragons in May 2017. Harry Styles leaving a secret gig at the Garage in Islington on May 13, 2017, in London. GORC/GC Images/Getty Images Styles also started wearing rings and other accessories.

Just a few days later in NYC, Styles again wore dragon-printed pants, but this time as part of a mauve suit with a peach-colored shirt. Harry Styles poses for SiriusXM from the Roxy Theatre on May 17, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM He was single-handedly bringing back the Ed Hardy aesthetic.

This jacket may remind you of your grandma’s couch, but he made it work at a show in September 2017. Harry Styles performs onstage at the Greek Theatre on September 20, 2017. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Sony Music/Getty Images He’d wear this suit again in the music video for “ Kiwi .”

He broke out another eye-catching suit at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September 2017. Harry Styles attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia His shirt features what’s called a lavallière. He’d come back to these frequently.

At a performance at Radio City Music Hall in September 2017, the pop star donned a red-and-black floral suit. Harry Styles performs onstage at Radio City Music Hall on September 28, 2017, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sony Music He rocked the loafers again, as well.

He brought Halloween vibes to an October 2017 show with his orange suit and black blouse. Harry Styles performs during the CBS Radio Presents 5th Annual ‘We Can Survive’ Show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017. Timothy Norris/Getty Images The following year, he dressed up as Elton John for Halloween, and even got approval from the legend himself

This metallic paisley suit Styles wore to the 2017 ARIA Awards in November is an all-time great look. Harry Styles arrives for the 31st Annual ARIA Awards 2017 at The Star on November 28, 2017, in Sydney, Australia. Scott Barbour/Getty Images for ARIA As per usual, be sure not to miss his shoes — in this case, metallic copper square-toed boots.

During his solo tour in March 2018, he wore a sparkly suit on stage for a performance in Paris. Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018, in Paris, France Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun/Getty Images As you’ll see, Styles pulled out all the stops for his first solo tour.

A week later, during his concert in Copenhagen, Styles channeled Elvis with this shiny, powder blue suit. Harry Styles performs a live concert at Royal Arena in Copenhagen on March 19, 2018. Gonzales Photo/Bo Kallberg/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Also making an appearance, another bow shirt.

Next up, in Oslo, Styles experimented with a patchwork-esque suit. Harry Styles performs a live concert at Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, on March 21, 2018. Gonzales Photo/Tord Litleskare/PYMCA/Avalon/Universal Images Group/Getty Images He kind of looks like a rag doll, but we like it.

Not since the 1970s have bell-bottoms looked this good. Styles wore this suit for his performance at Madison Square Garden in June 2018. Harry Styles performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on June 21, 2018. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS According to Fashionista , the Gucci suit had the French phrase “jardin d’hiver” embroidered around some bouquets of flowers. Jardin d’hiver means “winter garden” in French — perhaps a nod to the iconic venue?

To induct his friend and mentor Stevie Nicks into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in March 2019, Styles opted for a royal blue corduroy suit and white boots. Harry Styles and Inductee Stevie Nicks pose at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 29, 2019. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images In the past couple of years, he’s swung from skin-tight skinny jeans to bell-bottoms, flares, and generally loose clothing.

Styles co-chaired the 2019 Met Gala in May and rocked a black jumpsuit with a sheer top and a single pearl earring. Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images In fact, Styles got his ear pierced just for the occasion

He was spotted out in New York City while rehearsing for “Saturday Night Live” in November 2019 in this fuzzy sheep sweater, pinstriped pants, and pink loafers. Harry Styles seen out and about in Manhattan on November 12, 2019, in New York City. Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images The sweater, designed by Lanvin, had some people comparing his look to an iconic outfit worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s.

While performing on “SNL,” he experimented with a monochromatic look. Musical guest Harry Styles performs ‘Watermelon Sugar’ on November 16, 2019. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images He rocked a very “Watermlon Sugar”-esque outfit to perform the song.

At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, Styles wore an extremely low-cut shimmery one piece. Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Isabel Infantes/PA Images/Getty Images The man loves a jumpsuit.

In one of his last appearances of 2019, to host “The Late Late Show,” Styles performed in a navy and red polka dot suit. Harry Styles guest-hosts ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ on December 10, 2019. Terence Patrick/CBS/Getty Images Styles began the promo cycle for “Fine Line” with typically bold choices, as seen here.

The very next day, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer popped up at a Spotify event wearing a cardigan that featured Babar the elephant. Harry Styles attends a Spotify private listening session for fans on December 11, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify According to Twitter , the cardigan is Lanvin and retails for a cool $US1,365 ($AU1,927). You also may notice his string of pearls — they became big in 2020.

On Valentine’s Day in 2020, Styles chose a bold green jacket with red and white stitching. Harry Styles leaving BBC Radio 2 on February 14, 2020, in London, England. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Unfortunately, this day was overshadowed by the news that he had been mugged at knifepoint later on that night.

At the 2020 BRIT Awards, Styles wore three distinct outfits. On the red carpet, he adopted a grandpa aesthetic. Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2020 on February 18, 2020. Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images Once again, he accessorized with a string of pearls. He also paid homage to his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, who died a few days before, by wearing a black ribbon on his lapel.

To perform, he changed into a delicate lace jumpsuit. Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2020 on February 18, 2020. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Styles wore a lace Gucci jumpsuit with matching gloves and suspenders to perform at the ceremony.

For an after-party, he changed once again into a canary yellow suit with a lavender shirt and lavallière. Roman Kemp and Harry Styles attend the Sony BRITs after-party at The Standard on February 18, 2020. Eamonn M. Mccormack/Getty Images for Sony His pin reads “Treat People with Kindness,” one of Styles’ frequent phrases and a song from his 2019 album, “Fine Line.”

We love Styles, truly, but this look at the “Today” show reminds us of a little kid playing dress-up in his dad’s clothes. Harry Styles is seen performing at the ‘Today Show’ on February 26, 2020. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The wide brown polka-dot tie, bright blue shirt, brown pants, and pink jacket somehow work, but the ensemble is what we thought businessmen looked like when we were 9 years old.

Styles once again wore polka dots at a SiriusXM performance, this time as a sweater vest. Harry Styles performs for SiriusXM and Pandora in New York City at Music Hall of Williamsburg on February 28, 2020. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM His pants just keep getting looser and looser.

Styles made a rare appearance in jeans on “Today” at the end of February 2020. Harry Styles on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Rarely do we see this particular pop star in a pair of blue jeans.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include at least one of the outfits from his December 2020 Vogue cover — Styles was the first-ever male Vogue cover star. Harry Styles in the December 2020 issue of Vogue. Tyler Mitchell/Vogue Even though Styles clearly isn’t the first man to ever rock a skirt or a dress, the internet kind of lost its mind about it. We think he looks iconic, as per usual.

On March 14, 2021, Styles performed at the Grammys for the first time, wearing a leather suit, lime green boa, and no shirt. Harry Styles poses for the 2021 Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021. Anthony Pham via Getty Images That wouldn’t be his only boa look, though.

… and to win his first-ever Grammy, Styles took to the stage in a checkered yellow jacket, brown cords, a pink V-neck sweater, and a new purple boa. Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Styles became the first One Direction member to win a Grammy when he took home the statue for Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Watermelon Sugar.”

He brought out a third outfit (and third boa) for the press room after his win. Harry Styles at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Virtual Press Room broadcast. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy All three outfits were custom Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele , one of his longtime creative partners.

In May 2021, Styles once again brought out one of his boldest looks for the BRIT Awards, this time in a ’70s patterned suit and matching purse. Harry Styles during the BRIT Awards 2021 on May 11, 2021. JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images As usual, Styles rocked a Gucci suit for the red carpet.

The “Eternals” actor did not disappoint on his second tour, aptly titled Love on Tour. We’re partial to the hot-pink fringed vest he wore at the Las Vegas show in September 2021. Harry Styles performs onstage during the tour opener for Love On Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 4, 2021. Anthony Pham/Getty Images This was the first show of his tour, and we think he got the aesthetic perfect on the very first try.

Styles put on two Halloween shows and slayed in his two costumes. First up, his Dorothy Gale-meets-Strawberry Shortcake fit. Harry Styles performs onstage at Harry Styles ‘Harryween’ Fancy Dress Party at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2021. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HS Fittingly, he called the two shows “Harryween.”