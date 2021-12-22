24 of the most bizarre outfits celebrities wore in 2021

Cardi B paired the look with a red face mask, long gold nails, and studded Yves Saint Laurent sandals.
At the Golden Globes in February, Emma Corrin wore a custom Miu Miu gown inspired by Pierrot clowns.
“The Crown” star told British Vogue that she and her stylist, Harry Lambert, sent Miu Miu pictures before the awards show as inspiration for the black dress, which had statement sleeves and a collar.
“It probably sounds a little bit crazy, but we were inspired by Pierrot clowns, with their giant ruffs and androgynous silhouettes,” she told the magazine.
Noah Cyrus wore a Schiaparelli gown with a statement fabric arch that framed her shoulders and head at the Grammy Awards in March.
Cyrus, 21, wore a dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2021 collection that had a sweetheart neckline and a ruched skirt, Insider previously reported.
The dress included a dramatic fabric arch with ruffles that extended over her shoulders and down to her thighs. It garnered strong reactions on social media, where some compared the ensemble to bedsheets and a used tissue.
Machine Gun Kelly’s black tongue was his “special accessory” at the Billboard Music Awards in May.
Kelly wore a black blazer with an open white shirt to the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. He accessorized with a pearl necklace, a monochrome manicure, and a painted black tongue.
The star wrote that it was his “special accessory for tonight” alongside a video of it being painted on his Instagram story ahead of the event.
Bella Hadid wore a lung-shaped necklace adorned with rhinestones as a bra at the Cannes Film Festival in July.
The model attended the “Tre Piani” screening in a long-sleeved Schiaparelli dress with a low-cut neckline, drawing attention to a statement-making, lung-shaped necklace. The designer wrote on Instagram that the necklace was made from gilded brass.
The necklace and dress were designed by Daniel Roseberry and were featured in the designer’s Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 line.
Russian and French actress Elena Lenina wore an over-the-top, braided hairstyle at the Cannes Film Festival.
Lenina attended a screening of the film “Tout S’est Bien Passe” in a sparkly black dress with a train and an oversized hairstyle made up of braids of different sizes and lengths.
At the Cannes Film Festival, Lenina attended the screening of “Benedetta” in a gold dress and a towering hairstyle.
The actress’ dress was designed with an oversized chain jacket that increased in size as it extended down her legs.
Doja Cat wore multiple looks to host the MTV Video Music Awards in September, including a horse-themed outfit complete with a hat shaped like a chair.
This Vivienne Westwood look was just one of six outfits Doja Cat wore to host the awards show.
She stepped onstage in a horse-patterned skirt and chair hat from the designer’s 2019 collection. She paired the look with a corset and a sword wrapped around her waist.
Doja Cat joked that she looked “like a worm” in this structured look at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.
The singer also wore a look from Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection to host the show and accept the award for best collaboration for “Kiss Me More” with Sza.
“That’s dope. I never thought I’d be dressed as a worm while excepting an award,” Doja said onstage.
At the MTV Video Music Awards in September, Petras made an entrance in a latex bodysuit that covered everything but her eyes and mouth.
Petras paired the Richard Quinn bodysuit with an embroidered minidress that was designed with florals and crosses. The 29-year-old singer told ET that the latex was worn as a juxtaposition to the church scene sewn into her dress.
“I love the sex with the cross, I feel like it makes a statement,” Petras said. “I feel like a lot of stuff has been happening to sex workers and people being taken off platforms and stuff. It’s unnecessary.”
“Yeah that’s kind of the thing, the religious stuff and then the freaky stuff,” she added.
Kim Kardashian wore a custom Balenciaga outfit that covered her entire body — including her face — at the Met Gala in September.
At one point during the event, the actor removed the mask to show off his bright-pink hair.
Kim Petras took the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” Met Gala theme very literally with her 3D, horse-head bustier.
Petras’ Collina Strada ensemble took this year’s Met Gala theme quite literally and proved to be one of the night’s boldest outfits.
The singer made a statement in this look, which was loosely inspired by Strada’s Fall 2021 show, according to Vogue. Hillary Taymour, the designer of the outfit, said that Petras’ bespoke look was meant to be a conversation starter.
“We could be on the best-dressed list or the worst-dressed list, but hopefully it’s one of those moments people will reference,” Taymour told Vogue. “Remember that time Kim Petras and I dressed up as horses for the Met gala?”
Frank Ocean accessorized his Prada outfit with a bizarre robot doll at the Met Gala.
Ocean seems to have taken a page out of Jared Leto’s book when it comes to wearing strange accessories to the gala.
He kept the rest of his outfit simple, opting for an all-black, suede Prada outfit.
J Balvin also went for a covered-up look in this head-to-toe Jeremy Scott for Moschino ensemble at the Met Gala.
As an artist who loves to embrace color and eclectic fashion, Balvin’s Moschino outfit made sense for him.
The singer’s unique ensemble was covered in bright floral studs. He accessorized with layered chain necklaces, including one with a smiley face medallion with lightning bolts for eyes — his known brand symbol — and a pair of simple black boots.
Emma Corrin wore a swim cap-like hat and claws on the Emmys red carpet in September.
The gloves showed off Corrin’s nails, which were long and painted black. Her nails were applied by Simone Cummings, who captioned an Instagram post of the look: “Claws out.”
Her hair, which was styled by Daniel Martin, was tucked into a Miu Miu cap.
In September, “This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel, attended the Emmys in printed suits.
Chris and his wife both wore Courtney Mays suits to the Emmys.
Chris’ tan outfit had a black animal print, while Rachel’s blue two-piece suit was covered in a geometric pattern. She wore a sheer bra underneath her jacket.
For her first red-carpet appearance since giving birth to her son, Cardi B made an entrance in feathers and sequins at the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition during Paris Fashion Week in September.
According to Mozie’s Instagram post, the leather suit was inspired by a 1988 gold-and-black jumpsuit that Michael Jackson wore when he met Princess Diana during his “Bad” concert tour in Wembley Stadium.
Cardi B stood out in a gold-plated mask and black veil at the American Music Awards in November.
Cardi B, who hosted the ceremony, stood out in a daring face mask and black gown designed by Schiaparelli. She completed the look with matching earrings and black gloves that had gold nails sewn onto them, as Insider previously reported.
Billy Porter wore an umbrella as a hat at the American Music Awards.
The actor wore the hat with an aquatic-inspired Botter suit with a cutout in the middle.
The suit was made from recycled plastic, according to Vogue, and came from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled “Global Warming.”
He finished the look with black platform boots and statement rings.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attended a party chained together by their nails in December.
Kelly and Fox stepped out with their nails chained together at a launch party for Kelly’s nail line, UN/DN LAQR, in West Hollywood.