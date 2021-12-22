24 of the most bizarre outfits celebrities wore in 2021

At the Golden Globes in February, Emma Corrin wore a custom Miu Miu gown inspired by Pierrot clowns. Emma Corrin at the 2021 Golden Globes. @emmalouisecorrin/Instagram “The Crown” star told British Vogue that she and her stylist, Harry Lambert, sent Miu Miu pictures before the awards show as inspiration for the black dress, which had statement sleeves and a collar. “It probably sounds a little bit crazy, but we were inspired by Pierrot clowns, with their giant ruffs and androgynous silhouettes,” she told the magazine.

Noah Cyrus wore a Schiaparelli gown with a statement fabric arch that framed her shoulders and head at the Grammy Awards in March. Noah Cyrus attends the 2021 Grammy Awards. Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images Cyrus, 21, wore a dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2021 collection that had a sweetheart neckline and a ruched skirt, Insider previously reported. The dress included a dramatic fabric arch with ruffles that extended over her shoulders and down to her thighs. It garnered strong reactions on social media, where some compared the ensemble to bedsheets and a used tissue.

Machine Gun Kelly’s black tongue was his “special accessory” at the Billboard Music Awards in May. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Rich Fury/Staff/Getty Images Kelly wore a black blazer with an open white shirt to the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. He accessorized with a pearl necklace, a monochrome manicure, and a painted black tongue. The star wrote that it was his “special accessory for tonight” alongside a video of it being painted on his Instagram story ahead of the event.

Bella Hadid wore a lung-shaped necklace adorned with rhinestones as a bra at the Cannes Film Festival in July. Bella Hadid attends the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Picture Alliance/Getty Images The model attended the “Tre Piani” screening in a long-sleeved Schiaparelli dress with a low-cut neckline, drawing attention to a statement-making, lung-shaped necklace. The designer wrote on Instagram that the necklace was made from gilded brass The necklace and dress were designed by Daniel Roseberry and were featured in the designer’s Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 line.

Russian and French actress Elena Lenina wore an over-the-top, braided hairstyle at the Cannes Film Festival. Elena Lenina at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Samir Hussein/WireImage Lenina attended a screening of the film “Tout S’est Bien Passe” in a sparkly black dress with a train and an oversized hairstyle made up of braids of different sizes and lengths.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Lenina attended the screening of “Benedetta” in a gold dress and a towering hairstyle. Elena Lenina at the Cannes Film Festival. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The actress’ dress was designed with an oversized chain jacket that increased in size as it extended down her legs.

Doja Cat wore multiple looks to host the MTV Video Music Awards in September, including a horse-themed outfit complete with a hat shaped like a chair. Doja Cat at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS This Vivienne Westwood look was just one of six outfits Doja Cat wore to host the awards show. She stepped onstage in a horse-patterned skirt and chair hat from the designer’s 2019 collection. She paired the look with a corset and a sword wrapped around her waist.

Doja Cat joked that she looked “like a worm” in this structured look at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images The singer also wore a look from Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection to host the show and accept the award for best collaboration for “Kiss Me More” with Sza. “That’s dope. I never thought I’d be dressed as a worm while excepting an award,” Doja said onstage.

At the MTV Video Music Awards in September, Petras made an entrance in a latex bodysuit that covered everything but her eyes and mouth. Kim Petras at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Jason Kempin/Getty Images Petras paired the Richard Quinn bodysuit with an embroidered minidress that was designed with florals and crosses. The 29-year-old singer told ET that the latex was worn as a juxtaposition to the church scene sewn into her dress. “I love the sex with the cross, I feel like it makes a statement,” Petras said. “I feel like a lot of stuff has been happening to sex workers and people being taken off platforms and stuff. It’s unnecessary.” “Yeah that’s kind of the thing, the religious stuff and then the freaky stuff,” she added.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom Balenciaga outfit that covered her entire body — including her face — at the Met Gala in September. Kim Kardashian attends the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Kardashian completed the look with $10,000 worth of hair extensions , her hairstylist Chris Appleton wrote on Instagram. The star’s outfit soon became meme-worthy, with some saying that Kardashian looked like a Dementor from “Harry Potter” and other villains from pop culture.

A$AP Rocky wore a knitted rainbow quilt to the Met Gala. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/Getty Images A$AP Rocky attended the event in a multicolored patchwork quilt that wrapped around his shoulders and draped down to his feet. The ERL designer Eli Russell Linnetz, who worked with Rocky on the look, told Vogue that he discovered the quilt at a thrift store. One woman wrote on Instagram that she believed the quilt had been knitted by her grandmother, who donated it to a thrift store. “When I saw the #metgala photo I realized instantly that it had to be the same quilt,” the woman wrote. “Looks like great grandma Mary went to the #metgala with @asaprocky.”

“Gossip Girl” actor Evan Mock wore a leather face mask with spikes to the Met Gala. Evan Mock attends the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Mock followed the trend of covering his face by wearing a face mask that had spikes going down the top , and he paired it with a Thom Browne suit. At one point during the event, the actor removed the mask to show off his bright-pink hair.

Kim Petras took the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” Met Gala theme very literally with her 3D, horse-head bustier. Kim Petras at the Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue Petras’ Collina Strada ensemble took this year’s Met Gala theme quite literally and proved to be one of the night’s boldest outfits. The singer made a statement in this look, which was loosely inspired by Strada’s Fall 2021 show, according to Vogue. Hillary Taymour, the designer of the outfit, said that Petras’ bespoke look was meant to be a conversation starter. “We could be on the best-dressed list or the worst-dressed list, but hopefully it’s one of those moments people will reference,” Taymour told Vogue. “Remember that time Kim Petras and I dressed up as horses for the Met gala?”

Frank Ocean accessorized his Prada outfit with a bizarre robot doll at the Met Gala. Frank Ocean at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Ocean seems to have taken a page out of Jared Leto’s book when it comes to wearing strange accessories to the gala. In 2019, Leto accessorized his Gucci look with a replica of his head. Two years later, Ocean did something similar with a green robot doll dressed in a hooded, patterned onesie. He kept the rest of his outfit simple, opting for an all-black, suede Prada outfit.

J Balvin also went for a covered-up look in this head-to-toe Jeremy Scott for Moschino ensemble at the Met Gala. J Balvin at the 2021 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue As an artist who loves to embrace color and eclectic fashion, Balvin’s Moschino outfit made sense for him. The singer’s unique ensemble was covered in bright floral studs. He accessorized with layered chain necklaces, including one with a smiley face medallion with lightning bolts for eyes — his known brand symbol — and a pair of simple black boots.

Emma Corrin wore a swim cap-like hat and claws on the Emmys red carpet in September. Emma Corrin attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. David M. Benett / Contributor / Getty Images “The Crown” actress wore a strapless Miu Miu dress with gloves that were made from the same material, Insider’s Samantha Grindell previously reported. The gloves showed off Corrin’s nails, which were long and painted black. Her nails were applied by Simone Cummings, who captioned an Instagram post of the look: “Claws out.” Her hair, which was styled by Daniel Martin, was tucked into a Miu Miu cap.

In September, “This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel, attended the Emmys in printed suits. Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan at the Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty Images Chris and his wife both wore Courtney Mays suits to the Emmys. Chris’ tan outfit had a black animal print, while Rachel’s blue two-piece suit was covered in a geometric pattern. She wore a sheer bra underneath her jacket.

For her first red-carpet appearance since giving birth to her son, Cardi B made an entrance in feathers and sequins at the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition during Paris Fashion Week in September. Cardi B at the ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ photocall during Paris Fashion Week. Marc Piasecki/WireImage The 29-year-old rapper wore an extravagant red-and-pink outfit from Mugler’s 1995 couture collection , according to her stylist Kollin Carter. Cardi B’s sequined dress featured a plunging neckline, a satin train, and a feather headpiece. She paired the over-the-top outfit with sparkly red eyebrows, opera-length gloves, and a ruby choker.

Tyra Banks wore an over-the-top House of JMC dress during an episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” Tyra Banks during season 30 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images Banks paired the dress, which had eye-catching wings in the front, with sheer lace gloves. Her stylist, Eric Archibald, told Insider that the goal was to show off Banks’ “amazing figure.” He also said that he asked couture designer Julian Mendez to “build the gown fit for a Queen.” Fans on Twitter said the bold outfit looked like bowtie pasta, a paper party decoration, or something out of “Jurassic Park.”

Maluma made a statement in a leather suit covered in charms that looked like tiger teeth at the MTV EMAs in November. Maluma attends the 2021 MTV EMAs. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images The outfit was custom-made by Roberto Cavalli, and Maluma was styled by Chief Ugo Mozie II, Insider’s Amanda Krause previously reported According to Mozie’s Instagram post, the leather suit was inspired by a 1988 gold-and-black jumpsuit that Michael Jackson wore when he met Princess Diana during his “Bad” concert tour in Wembley Stadium.

Cardi B stood out in a gold-plated mask and black veil at the American Music Awards in November. Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Cardi B, who hosted the ceremony, stood out in a daring face mask and black gown designed by Schiaparelli. She completed the look with matching earrings and black gloves that had gold nails sewn onto them, as Insider previously reported.

Billy Porter wore an umbrella as a hat at the American Music Awards. Billy Porter attends the 2021 American Music Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The actor wore the hat with an aquatic-inspired Botter suit with a cutout in the middle. The suit was made from recycled plastic, according to Vogue, and came from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled “Global Warming.” He finished the look with black platform boots and statement rings.