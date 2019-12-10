The 27 wildest national costumes from the 2019 Miss Universe pageant

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Brazil at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant was held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.

During the national costume portion of the competition, which was filmed two days ahead of the live show, each contestant sported an outfit that represented her country.

Many of the costumes were elaborate and avant-garde, with the majority of contestants sporting large back pieces.

For instance, Miss Brazil wore a sparkly soccer uniform and gold wings, while Miss Vietnam carried a giant spoon as part of her ensemble.

Sylvie Silva, Miss Portugal, wore a red and green swimsuit with a cape and headdress in the same colours.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Portugal at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

At just 20 years old, Silva is launching her career in landscape architecture, as well as working to fight climate change through the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

Zozibini Tunzi, the 2019 Miss Universe, sported a multi-coloured three-dimensional accessory made of love letters to the women of South Africa.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss South Africa at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 26-year-old winner hopes to use her platform to fight sexism and gender-based violence. Tunzi also advocates for natural beauty, according to the Miss Universe website.

Fiona Tenuta Vanerio of Uruguay sparkled in a bejeweled bodice and a gold back piece that looked like the sun.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Uruguay at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 21-year-old is passionate about rehabilitating wildlife, rock and roll music, and learning new languages.

Hoàng Thùy of Vietnam honoured her country with a large hat and oversized spoon, which she paired with a sparkly ombre jumpsuit.

Patrick Prather/Miss UniversePatrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Vietnam at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 27-year-old founded Women Empowerment (WE), a nonprofit. She’s also a model and has walked on runways around the world.

Shweta Sekhon, Miss Malaysia, sported a multi-coloured floral ensemble that featured a dessert table.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Malaysia at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 22-year-old model and hockey player works with charitable organisations to end poverty.

Viewers thought Sekhon won the costume competition because of an interview she did with host Steve Harvey during the show, but Miss Philippines actually had the best costume of the competition.

Shanel Ifill from Barbados wore a rainbow back piece that looked like feathers, which she paired with a multi-coloured bodysuit and gold headpiece.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Barbados at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 20-year-old is a law student at the University of the West Indies, and she hopes to become a human rights attorney. She also works with a charity that helps children with scoliosis, as she received treatment for the condition as a child.

Gazini Ganados, Miss Philippines, won the costume competition in this silver dress, which featured matching bird accessories.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Philippines at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 23-year-old works with organisations to help create eco-friendly buildings.

Ketlin Lottermann, Miss Paraguay, sported a multi-coloured dress with a rainbow back piece, elaborate crown, and cheetah-print gloves.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Paraguay at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 26-year-old is an orthopaedic physiotherapist.

Alyssa Boston, Miss Canada, wore a medical marijuana-inspired outfit that featured a large, leaf-shaped back piece, as well as a green staff.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Canada at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 24-year-old works on the marketing team for an auto-part company. Boston also advocates for mental health through her work with the Canadian Mental Health Association, as well as a social-media campaign she launched called #TalkAboutME.

Shubila Stanton, Miss Tanzania, wore a cross between a gown and armour for the costume portion of the competition.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Tanzania at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 23-year-old is dedicated to combating climate change.

Geraldine Gonzalez, Miss Chile, wore an all-red ensemble, complete with a floral headpiece, bejeweled arm accessory, and a cherry.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Chile at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 20-year-old is both a lawyer and a volunteer firefighter. She works with the Santa Clara HIV Foundation, and she founded Head of Household, another charitable organisation.

Bria Smith, Miss British Virgin Islands 2019, looked like a moving plant in a sparkly gown paired with a train made of flowers.

Alex Mertz/Miss Universe Miss British Virgin Islands at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 26-year-old is a speech communications adjunct lecturer for H. Lavity Stoutt Community College in her home country, and she also advocates for the cultural and historical preservation of the British Virgin Islands.

Somnang Alyna, Miss Cambodia, wore an outfit inspired by Princess Indra Devi, which featured a back piece made of floating people.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Cambodia at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

At just 18 years old, Alyna has donated school supplies to over 15,000 students at more than 50 different schools through her work with the charitable organisation, NagaWorld Kind Hearts.

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA, channeled Sandra Bullock in an ensemble modelled after the Statue of Liberty, complete with gold-tipped wings and a torch.

Miss Universe Miss USA at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 28-year-old is a lawyer by trade, but she also works with the Dress for Success organisation and runs a blog named White Collar Glam.

Julia Horta of Brazil paid tribute to her country’s passion for athletics through a sparkly soccer uniform, which she paired with an elaborate back piece.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Brazil at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 25-year-old, who has a degree in journalism, is an ambassador for Smile Train and Plano de Menina.

Barbora Hodačová of the Czech Republic wore a blue bodice and red train with three-dimensional gold-leaf embellishments on her back.

Alex Mertz/Miss Universe Miss Czech Republic at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 24-year-old is studying law at Charles University in Prague, and she works with Drops of Hope, a foundation that supports children with cancer.

Zuleika Soler, Miss El Salvador, wore a mermaid-style dress embroidered with a beach landscape, as well as an arc-shaped back piece in rainbow colours.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss El Salvador at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 25-year-old studied communications and art in college. Today, she works with an organisation that helps impoverished children improve their creative thinking skills.

Lora Asenova, Miss Bulgaria, wore a baby-pink ensemble that featured a floral bodice and headpiece.

Alex Mertz/Miss Universe Miss Bulgaria at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 25-year-old holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in e-business from Bulgaria’s Sofia University. Asenova also volunteers with animal shelters.

Anastasiia Subbota of Ukraine wore an all-green outfit, complete with a round back accessory and bird headpiece.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Ukraine at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 26-year-old is a model and activist. She works with organisations that advocate for children, veterans, and those coping with mental health issues.

Priya Serrao of Australia wore an ombre gown that looked like it was made of scales.

Alex Mertz/Miss Universe Miss Australia at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

Serrao, 27, is a policy adviser for the Melbourne government and works with multiple organisations, including the United Nations Development Program in East Timor.

She is also the first Indian-Australian to be named Miss Australia.

From Panama, Mehr Eliezer’s ensemble looked like armour, complete with spikes protruding from the bottom of her bodice and back.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Panama at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 22-year-old advocates for LGBTQ youth and those living with HIV and AIDS. She also volunteers on behalf of immigrants, refugees, and young professionals.

Mariana Jesica Varela of Argentina completed her bejeweled silver outfit with a crown and white wings.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Argentina at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 23-year-old uses her platform to end gender-based violence and bring awareness to equality worldwide.

Vartika Singh, Miss India, stunned in a red-and-gold outfit, complete with a large gold back piece.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss India at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 26-year-old got her master’s degree in public health.

Tarea Sturrup from the Bahamas looked like a parrot in a floor-length gown and feathered cape.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Bahamas at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 24-year-old advocates for mental health awareness and small business owners. Sturrup also raised money to support Hurricane Dorian survivors.

Paola Chacón Fuentes, Miss Costa Rica, wore a mosaic-patterned dress that flowed into a bright, circular back piece.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Costa Rica at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

Fuentes, 28, is getting her degree in business administration. She also works with an organisation that helps the homeless and those living in poverty.

Vichitta Phonevilay, Miss Laos, walked the runway inside of an ornate elephant puppet.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Laos at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 23-year-old advocates for education in rural areas.

Shirin Akter Shela, Miss Bangladesh, wore a red gown with a green back piece that went over her head.

Patrick Prather/Miss Universe Miss Bangladesh at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

The 20-year-old is the very first Miss Bangladesh. She studies physics at the University of Dhaka, volunteers with the elderly, and plants trees to help the environment.

