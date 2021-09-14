57 of the most outrageous looks from the Met Gala over the years

Rihanna basically won the red carpet (and unintentionally became a meme) back in 2015 with this bright yellow, fur-trimmed cape designed by Guo Pei. Rihanna at the ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’ Met Gala in May 2015. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images It helped cement her status as the undisputed queen of the Met Gala

Beyoncé left little to the imagination when she wore this daring Givenchy gown to 2015’s Met Gala. Beyoncé at the ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’ Met Gala in May 2015. Neilson Barnhard/Getty Images Entertainment It was definitely a daring choice that became instantly iconic.

The following year, she wowed the crowd with another Givenchy gown. This one was made with latex material and featured pearl embellishments. Beyoncé at the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Met Gala in May 2016. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment Beyoncé did not attend the 2018 Met Gala, but she definitely would have dressed to impress.

Beyoncé wasn’t the only celeb to hit the red carpet in a sheer dress in 2015. Jennifer Lopez also looked stunning in this sheer Versace gown. Jennifer Lopez at the ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’ Met Gala in May 2015. Larry Busacca/Getty Images The gown featured some red jewelled accents.

Sarah Jessica Parker was draped in plaid alongside her date, designer Alexander McQueen, in 2006. Sarah Jessica Parker and Alexander McQueen at the ‘Anglomania’ Met Gala in May 2006. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment She’s always one to take a risk in the name of fashion.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore matching metallic silver Balmain ensembles in May 2016. Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West at the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Met Gala in May 2016. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment West even wore silver contacts to match his jacket, while Kardashian completed her look by dyeing her eyebrows blonde.

But the first time the couple wowed at the Met Gala was in 2013. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the ‘PUNK: Chaos to Couture’ Met Gala in May 2013. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment Kardashian hit the red carpet in a floral gown with a thigh-high slit.

Embracing 2004’s 18th-century theme, Amber Valletta showed up wearing Maggie Norris Couture. Amber Valletta at the ‘Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century’ Met Gala in 2004. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment She even had her hair styled to fit the theme.

Style queen Daphne Guinness paid tribute to her late friend Alexander McQueen in 2011. Daphne Guinness at the ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ Met Gala in May 2011. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment She wore a dramatic feathery frock from the designer’s Spring 2011 collection.

Also honoring Alexander McQueen, supermodel Naomi Campbell opted for a white McQueen gown in 2011. Naomi Campbell at the ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ Met Gala in May 2011. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment The gown featured tassles on the skirt and bodice.

Serena Williams appeared at the Met Gala that same year in a feathered white Oscar de la Renta ball gown. Serena Williams at the ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ Met Gala in May 2011. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment She paired it with a dramatic silver headpiece.

Also present at 2011’s tribute to Alexander McQueen was Christina Ricci. Christina Ricci at the ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ in May 2011. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment She went for a gothic romantic look by Zac Posen.

Solange Knowles looked like an optical illusion in her circle dress in 2015. Solange Knowles at the ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’ Met Gala in May 2015. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment The stunning dress was designed by Giles.

She came back the following year dressed head to toe in a lemon-yellow ensemble by David Laport. Solange Knowles at the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Met Gala in May 2016. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment She completed the look with yellow latex leggings.

When it comes to making fashion statements, Madonna never disappoints. Madonna at the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Met Gala in May 2016. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment Here she is at the 2016 ball in a sheer black Givenchy dress.

Just a few years before, on the 2013 red carpet, the Material Girl sported a black bob and a Givenchy by Ricardo Tisci ensemble. Madonna at the ‘PUNK: Chaos to Couture’ Met Gala in May 2013. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment Her pink pumps added a pop of color.

Nicole Richie also embraced the punk theme at the 2013 Met Gala by dyeing her hair this ghostly silver-gray color. Nicole Richie at the ‘PUNK: Chaos to Couture’ Met Gala in May 2013. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment Her white floral dress was designed by Topshop.

But Miley Cyrus really made a statement that year in this fishnet dress that was designed by Marc Jacobs. Miley Cyrus at the ‘PUNK: Chaos to Couture’ Met Gala in May 2013. Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment She also rocked a spiky ‘do to complement the theme.

Taking her adoration for Coco Chanel to another level, Karolina Kurkova showed up to 2005’s ball in a floor-length white gown. Karolina Kurkova at the Met Gala in May 2005. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment It featured the words “I love you” written across the bottom.

Lupita Nyong’o made several best-dressed lists in 2014 thanks to this emerald-green Prada dress. Lupita Nyong’o at the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Met Gala in May 2014. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment The dress had a flapper-inspired design.

The Oscar winner took another risk in 2016, wearing a shimmery, mint-green Calvin Klein gown. Lupita Nyong’o at the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Met Gala in May 2016. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment She paired it with a gravity-defying natural hairstyle.

Leave it to Lady Gaga to show up in a fierce Versace ensemble complete with a leotard and a cropped metallic jacket. Lady Gaga at the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Met Gala in May 2016. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment She finished her 2016 look off with a pair of platform boots.

The always stunning Charlize Theron hit the red carpet in 2006 wearing a beautiful burgundy Christian Dior gown. Charlize Theron and John Galliano at the ‘Anglomania’ Met Gala in May 2006. Larry Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment She took John Galliano as her date.

Rita Ora wore this feathered frock designed by Vera Wang in 2016. Rita Ora at the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Met Gala in May 2016. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment She seemed to be channeling her inner “Black Swan.”

Claire Danes was glowing (literally) in 2016 thanks to this glow-in-the-dark ball gown by Zac Posen. Claire Danes at the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Met Gala in May 2016. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment The dress featured a light-blue Cinderella-inspired design.

Zoe Kravitz walked the red carpet in 2016 in a dress with a giant bow on the back. Zoe Kravitz at the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Met Gala in May 2016. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment She paired it with a lace mask for dramatic effect.

Katy Perry made heads turn in 2016 in this black Prada gown with gold embellishments. Katy Perry at the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Met Gala in May 2016. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment She paired the look with matching dark makeup and hair.

She then arrived looking like an actual angel with some oversized wings by Versace in 2018. Katy Perry at the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ Met Gala in May 2018. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images She paired the wings with a gold minidress and thigh-high gold boots.

Rihanna wowed everyone yet again in 2018 with a Margiela ensemble that seemed to be inspired by the Pope. Rihanna at the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ Met Gala in May 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images She wore a high-low skirt, plenty of jewelry, and an attention-commanding headpiece that cemented her status as the undisputed queen of Met Gala fashion

Solange’s gown by Iris van Herpen featured one of the most elaborate structural designs of the 2018 event. Solange at the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ Met Gala in May 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images She paired the look with some black thigh-high boots.

Frances McDormand had one of the most head-turning looks on the red carpet. Frances McDormand at the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ Met Gala in May 2018. Jamie McCarthy / Getty The headpiece was a daring choice, but her Valentino ensemble ultimately became one of the most memorable looks of the evening.

Greta Gerwig then took the 2018 theme and ran with it with this nun-inspired design by The Row. Greta Gerwig at the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ Met Gala in May 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images She was one of only a few celebrities to take a literal approach to the theme.

Sarah Jessica Parker also had one of the most elaborate looks of the evening with a nativity scene as her headpiece. Sarah Jessica Parker at the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ Met Gala in May 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images She always nails the theme of the Met Gala, and this year was no exception.

Jared Leto definitely went with a literal interpretation of 2018’s theme. Jared Leto at the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ Met Gala in May 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images His outfit sparked a lot of conversation on Twitter

Lady Gaga arrived at the 2019 Met Gala in a sweeping pink gown by Brandon Maxwell. Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala. AP She later revealed three other equally wild ensembles were underneath.

Katy Perry lit up the pink carpet in a chandelier-inspired look in 2019. Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP She was surrounded by working light bulbs around the skirt and on the headpiece.

At the 2019 Met Gala, Billy Porter wore a golden ensemble by The Blonds. Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images He was first carried down the pink carpet with six men in matching ensembles. Porter then stepped down to reveal an eye-catching pair of wings attached to his arms.

Cardi B stole the show with the flowing red train of her dress in 2019. Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Her puffy gown featured feathered detailing at the edge of its dramatic train.

In 2019, Janelle Monáe arrived in a showstopping ensemble by Christian Siriano. Janelle Monáe at the 2019 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Her head-turning dress featured a blinking eye mechanism at the bodice, which she paired with several top hats.

Priyanka Chopra opted for a semi-sheer design with a crown-like headpiece in 2019. Priyanka Chopra at the 2019 Met Gala. John Shearer/Getty Images Her gown flowed out into a multicolored design.

Yara Shahidi went with a custom Prada ensemble for the 2019 Met Gala. Yara Shahidi at the 2019 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images She paired her swimsuit-style bodysuit with sheer tights and a feathered black coat.

Stella Maxwell wore a daring sheer design in 2019. Stella Maxwell at the 2019 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Her dress featured several star-shaped designs.

Ezra Miller sported an eye-catching look in 2019. Ezra Miller at the 2019 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Miller paired a pinstripe ensemble with an optical illusion makeup look and matching mask.

In 2019, Cara Delevingne brought a touch of rainbow color to the carpet. Cara Delevingne at the 2019 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Her platform heels were embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a daring ethereal design in 2019. Emily Ratajkowski at the 2019 Met Gala. John Shearer/Getty Images Her headpiece was shaped like wings that framed each side of her face.

The frills on Céline Dion’s shimmery dress were hard to miss in 2019. Céline Dion at the 2019 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images The singer wore an Oscar de la Renta dress to the 2019 Met Gala.

Jared Leto carried a replica of his head as an accessory in 2019. Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images The actor was dressed by Alessandro Michele for Gucci in a Victorian-esque scarlet gown covered in jewels. The outfit was a nod to Gucci’s Autumn/Winter 2018 runway show , which featured the models carrying their own heads.

Tiffany Haddish’s zebra-print suit was a bold look. Tiffany Haddish at the 2019 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The comedian and actress was photographed in a Michael Kors flared-leg pantsuit and matching hat designed by Stephen Jones. According to W Magazine , the look was made up of 57,000 sequins — 17,000 sequins on the jacket and 40,000 on the pants.

Michael Urie wore two different looks at once in 2019. Michael Urie at the 2019 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The actor wore a half-tux, half-gown outfit designed by Christian Siriano. “Christian Siriano is a genius,” he told Page Six at the time. “And his staff and he made it so impeccably, that it was comfortable. I had a high heel that was the same height as a Doc boot, it was brilliant, and I could pee!”

Dan Levy’s custom JW Anderson look for the 2021 event had so many hidden details. Dan Levy at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The custom outfit featured a map that formed the shape of two men kissing . According to Levy’s Instagram post , the design was based on an image by David Wojnarovicz and was a celebration of queer love and visibility. “Tonight, we’re celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon,” he said. The look featured oversized sleeves, pants with a map pattern, and black boots with gold details and flowers. He completed the look with Cartier jewelry.

Lil Nas X made an entrance at the 2021 Met Gala by wearing three Versace looks. Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer / Contributor / Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images Lil Nas X arrived at his first-ever Met Gala in a gold Atelier Versace velvet cape . It had oversized shoulder pads and a collar. He then removed the cape to reveal a golden body armor underneath. It had spikes on the shoulders, the Versace crest on the neckline, and sculpted abs. Finally, before he went inside, Lil Nas X took off the armor and had a brown bodysuit that was covered in crystals underneath. He paired it with a Versace choker.

Kim Kardashian attended the 2021 Met Gala covered in head-to-toe black. Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Kardashian said on Instagram that her inspiration for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” themed gala was a T-shirt. She arrived in a Balenciaga bodysuit that completely covered her and had two trains that flowed out of the back of her dress, as did her 75-inch (191cm) ponytail.

Frank Ocean made a bold choice at the 2021 gala by arriving with a robot baby in his arms. Frank Ocean at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The singer kept it simple in a black suede, three-piece Prada suit with a white T-shirt. Ocean’s robotic baby was dressed in a Homer onesie and could move, which made it seem almost lifelike.

Once again, Rihanna looked stunning in an over-the-top, all-black Balenciaga look. Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Rihanna was one of the last stars to arrive at the gala, but she brought the drama with this look. Her all-black coatdress was designed by Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia. She paired it with a beanie, a crystal headpiece, and custom-made Maria Tash earrings.

A$AP Rocky followed his girlfriend Rihanna’s lead in this quilt-like ERL look. A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images The rapper wore a look from the designer’s spring 2022 collection. Underneath the quilt, A$AP Rocky had a black suit that matched Rihanna’s Balenciaga ensemble.

Megan Fox stole the show at the gala in a red Dundas gown with crisscross cutouts and a high slit. Megan Fox at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images The actress wore the custom design with satin platform sandals and a long train. Fox told Vogue that her look was inspired by Bram Stroker’s “Dracula.” “I think the inspiration, like the color — I wanted a dress that I had seen in Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula,'” she said. “I’m very into gothic things and vampires and such.”