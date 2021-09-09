21 of the wildest celebrity moments in Met Gala history

- The Met Gala is known for its extravagant fashion, and celebrities always make the most of it.
- Beyoncé was late because she was redoing her ponytail in 2015, and she arrived solo in 2016.
- Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Kardashian West have both inspired memes with their looks at the event.
The theme was “Rock Style,” so their tops also read “rock royalty” in honor of their famous fathers, Aerosmith front-runner Steven Tyler and Beatles bassist Paul McCartney.
“I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all,” she told the publication.
But she changed her tune in 2017. She posted an Instagram of herself at her first Met Gala in 1995 with the hashtag “#fullcirclemomentcomingup” before attending the event.
It’s unclear exactly what made her return, but in 2017, she was also partnering up with Anna Wintour — who chaired the Met Gala for several years — for a quarterly print version of her Goop website.
When Kanye West headlined the Gala in 2013, Kardashian West finally got to go as her then-partner’s date.
At the time, Kardashian West was pregnant with North and donned a bold body-hugging Givenchy dress in a floral print.
The internet quickly turned her look into a meme, cruelly comparing her to a couch and Mrs. Doubtfire.
Footage from the elevator showed what appeared to be Solange attacking her brother-in-law while Beyoncé stood idly by.
No one knew exactly what provoked the incident, but fans speculated that it may have had something to do with Jay-Z’s suspected infidelity at the time.
In a statement to Associated Press later shared by CNN, the family said there has been a lot of speculation about what happened and why but “the most important thing is that our family has worked through it.”
The statement continued to say Jay-Z and Solange “both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”
Hayden Panettiere’s Dennis Basso dress proved to be a little too long in 2014, causing her to stumble down the carpeted stairs.
Luckily, she quickly picked herself up and went on as if nothing happened.
When Sarah Jessica Parker donned a big red-and-black headpiece for the 2015 Met Gala to try and fit the theme, “China: Through the Looking Glass,” it inspired many to create memes poking a little fun at the bold fashion choice.
Her hairstylist, Neal Farinah, told Us Weekly after the event that she originally stepped out in an “Asian-inspired chignon,” but she felt it was too “costumey,” so she decided to change it to a high ponytail.
Many celebs incorporated nods to Chinese culture in their outfits for the themed event, but few actually wore anything designed by Chinese designers
Rihanna reportedly researched “Chinese couture” and came across the dress, which took Guo Pei two years to make.
Lady Gaga had a special three-tiered, gold-dipped cake made for Donatella Versace to celebrate the designer’s 61st birthday, which coincided with the 2016 gala.
Madonna later took to Instagram to defend her outfit choice, writing, “We have fought and continue to fight for civil rights and gay rights around the world. When it comes to Women’s rights we are still in the dark ages. My dress at the Met Ball was a political statement as well as a fashion statement.”
Fans read into the arrival as yet another sign that the duo’s relationship was on the fritz.
Since then, the couple has been more open about the difficulties in their marriage, and they’re still together.
Madonna took Paulson’s admiration in stride and posted a shot of the actress on her own Instagram account with the caption, “Hahaahhahahhaahahha Love you Sarah!” with lots of fun emojis.
A Twitter user pointed out that the photo is very reminiscent of the painting “Visitation” by Renaissance artist Jacques Daret.
The moment was made even more perfect by the fact that the theme of the event was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
She said yes, and the two later wed at Versace Mansion in Miami — a nod to the fact that Versace invited the rapper to the event when she chaired the event.
The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and the singer committed to her red-carpet entrance by doing four full costume changes up and down the stairs.
She went from wearing an oversized fuchsia gown to a black bra-and-underwear set.
His full look included a red Gucci high-neck gown embellished with jewels, but his unique accessory definitely stole the show.
Her stylist, Law Roach, dressed as her fairy godmother, and when he waved his magic wand, her dress lit up.
Zendaya even went as far as to leave a glass slipper behind on the staircase.
During a live interview with E! News, the actress opened her clutch to reveal a plastic bag of fried chicken.
“There’s not enough food, so I brought some,” she said. “I got chicken in my bag.”
From pulling up in a hot-pink convertible to carrying a blow-dryer-shaped purse, Kacey Musgraves went all out by becoming a real-life Barbie for the event.
She committed to the camp theme by wearing a big blonde wig, lace camisole, and patched jeans during her performance of ABBA’s “Waterloo” before changing into one of her signature sheer jumpsuits to sing some of her own hits.