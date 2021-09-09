Search

21 of the wildest celebrity moments in Met Gala history

Sam Gutierrez
Met gala moments
Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West have both had some memorable moments. Neilson Barnard/Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty Images
  • The Met Gala is known for its extravagant fashion, and celebrities always make the most of it.
  • Beyoncé was late because she was redoing her ponytail in 2015, and she arrived solo in 2016.
  • Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Kardashian West have both inspired memes with their looks at the event.
In 1999, Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney showed up to the Met Gala wearing matching tank tops.
Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney met gala
Their tops said ‘rock royalty’ in reference to their famous fathers. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Met Gala usually inspires grand fashion moments, so Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney’s DIY-looking tank tops in 1999 were certainly a deviation from the rest of the couture on the red carpet. 

The theme was “Rock Style,” so their tops also read “rock royalty” in honor of their famous fathers, Aerosmith front-runner Steven Tyler and Beatles bassist Paul McCartney. 

Gwyneth Paltrow vowed not to return after the 2013 event, but she came back anyway.
Gwyneth paltrow Met gala
Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2013 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In a 2013 interview with USA Today, Gwyneth Paltrow vowed that she wouldn’t return to the Met Gala after that year’s event.

“I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all,” she told the publication.

But she changed her tune in 2017. She posted an Instagram of herself at her first Met Gala in 1995 with the hashtag “#fullcirclemomentcomingup” before attending the event.

It’s unclear exactly what made her return, but in 2017, she was also partnering up with Anna Wintour — who chaired the Met Gala for several years — for a quarterly print version of her Goop website. 

Kim Kardashian West finally got invited in 2013, but then she became a meme.
Kim kardashian met gala
Kim Kardashian West is now a Met Gala regular. Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty Images
Scoring a coveted invite to the Met Gala isn’t an easy feat. Despite Kim Kardashian’s popularity, Wintour reportedly refused to invite her for years because she didn’t consider reality-TV stars to be on the same plane as Hollywood A-listers.

When Kanye West headlined the Gala in 2013, Kardashian West finally got to go as her then-partner’s date.

At the time, Kardashian West was pregnant with North and donned a bold body-hugging Givenchy dress in a floral print.

The internet quickly turned her look into a meme, cruelly comparing her to a couch and Mrs. Doubtfire. 

Anne Hathaway went blonde in 2013.
Anne Hathaway met gala
Anne Hathaway debuted her brand-new hairstyle at the gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In one of the most extreme hair transformations in Met Gala history, longtime brunette Anne Hathaway showed up to the 2013 event with a shocking platinum-blonde pixie hairdo.
During an after-party for the 2014 Met Gala, Solange Knowles appeared to attack Jay-Z in an elevator.
Solange Met Gala 2014
Solange Knowles at the 2014 Met Gala. Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Back in 2014, surveillance footage showed Beyoncé’s younger sister, Solange, appearing to get into a physical altercation with Jay-Z in an elevator at a Met Gala after-party.

Footage from the elevator showed what appeared to be Solange attacking her brother-in-law while Beyoncé stood idly by.

No one knew exactly what provoked the incident, but fans speculated that it may have had something to do with Jay-Z’s suspected infidelity at the time. 

In a statement to Associated Press later shared by CNN, the family said there has been a lot of speculation about what happened and why but “the most important thing is that our family has worked through it.” 

The statement continued to say Jay-Z and Solange “both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”

 

Hayden Panettiere took a fall down the Met steps in 2014.
Hayden Panettiere met gala
Hayden Panettiere at the 2014 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Walking around in a giant ball gown is tough, so it’s not really surprising that someone took a tumble down the Met’s famed steps.

Hayden Panettiere’s Dennis Basso dress proved to be a little too long in 2014, causing her to stumble down the carpeted stairs.

Luckily, she quickly picked herself up and went on as if nothing happened.

In 2015, Sarah Jessica Parker wore an interesting headpiece that resulted in a lot of memes.
Sarah Jessica Parker Met Gala
Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2015 Met Gala. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
Fans watching the event at home are often quick to respond to bold fashion choices and chaotic moments on social media.

When Sarah Jessica Parker donned a big red-and-black headpiece for the 2015 Met Gala to try and fit the theme, “China: Through the Looking Glass,” it inspired many to create memes poking a little fun at the bold fashion choice. 

Beyoncé was late to the 2015 event because she was reportedly redoing her hair.
Beyonce met gala
Beyoncé at the 2015 Met Gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
In 2015, the singer arrived a full hour after the last celebrity on the red carpet because she reportedly wanted to change her hair.

Her hairstylist, Neal Farinah, told Us Weekly after the event that she originally stepped out in an “Asian-inspired chignon,” but she felt it was too “costumey,” so she decided to change it to a high ponytail. 

Rihanna stole the show with her yellow dress in 2015.
Rihanna Met Gala 2015
People still talk about Rihanna’s yellow ensemble at the 2015 event. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Not only did Rihanna look stunning in the yellow Guo Pei dress she wore to the 2015 Met Gala, but also she scored major points for wearing a gown by a Chinese designer.

Many celebs incorporated nods to Chinese culture in their outfits for the themed event, but few actually wore anything designed by Chinese designers

Rihanna reportedly researched “Chinese couture” and came across the dress, which took Guo Pei two years to make. 

Lady Gaga gave Donatella Versace a birthday cake in 2016.
Donatella Versace lady gag met gala
Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace at the Met Gala in 2016. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Met Gala is filled with plenty of eye-catching and out-there accessories, but a birthday cake is one of the more unique ones. 

Lady Gaga had a special three-tiered, gold-dipped cake made for Donatella Versace to celebrate the designer’s 61st birthday, which coincided with the 2016 gala. 

Madonna showed up wearing a whole lot of lace in 2016.
Madonna 2016 Met Gala
Madonna on the Met Gala red carpet in 2016. Larry Busacca/Getty
Leave it to Madonna to show up to the Met in nothing but lace. The star attended the 2016 event wearing a dress by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy that left little to the imagination.

Madonna later took to Instagram to defend her outfit choice, writing, “We have fought and continue to fight for civil rights and gay rights around the world. When it comes to Women’s rights we are still in the dark ages. My dress at the Met Ball was a political statement as well as a fashion statement.”

Beyoncé hit the red carpet solo after releasing “Lemonade” in 2016.
Beyonce met gala
Beyoncé on the red carpet without Jay-Z for the 2016 Met Gala. Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Just a week after releasing “Lemonade,” which included multiple references to infidelity, Beyoncé stoked the rumor fire by showing up to the Met Gala without her husband, Jay-Z.

Fans read into the arrival as yet another sign that the duo’s relationship was on the fritz. 

Since then, the couple has been more open about the difficulties in their marriage, and they’re still together. 

Sarah Paulson was a little starstruck when she saw Madonna on the red carpet in 2017.
Sarah paulson madonna
Sarah Paulson and Madonna on the Met Gala red carpet in 2017. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson might be a huge celebrity in her own right, but even she couldn’t help but stare when Madonna posed by her on the red carpet during the 2017 Met Gala.

Madonna took Paulson’s admiration in stride and posted a shot of the actress on her own Instagram account with the caption, “Hahaahhahahhaahahha Love you Sarah!” with lots of fun emojis. 

Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Scott, and Cardi B accidentally recreated a famous artwork in 2018.
Nicki minaj, jeremy scott, and cardi b at the 2018 met gala
Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Scott, and Cardi B attending the 2018 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In a photo snapped at the 2018 event, Nicki Minaj greeted a pregnant Cardi B as designer Jeremy Scott stood close behind the pair. 

A Twitter user pointed out that the photo is very reminiscent of the painting “Visitation” by Renaissance artist Jacques Daret.

The moment was made even more perfect by the fact that the theme of the event was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

2 Chainz made a daring move at the 2018 gala by proposing to his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward on the red carpet.
2 Chainz proposal met gala
2 Chainz and Kesha Ward at the 2018 Met Gala. AP
Rapper 2 Chainz made the Met Gala red carpet even more exciting when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward on the middle of the steps. 

She said yes, and the two later wed at Versace Mansion in Miami — a nod to the fact that Versace invited the rapper to the event when she chaired the event. 

In 2019, Lady Gaga committed to the camp theme and made four outfit changes during her entrance.
Image
Lady Gaga put on a performance on the red carpet. MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Lady Gaga is no stranger to outrageous fashion choices, but she outdid herself at the 2019 Met Gala.

The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and the singer committed to her red-carpet entrance by doing four full costume changes up and down the stairs.

She went from wearing an oversized fuchsia gown to a black bra-and-underwear set. 

Jared Leto walked the red carpet holding a model of his own head.
Jared Leto Met Gala
Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
In an homage to a 2018 Gucci runway show, Jared Leto showed up at the 2019 Met Gala holding his own severed head

His full look included a red Gucci high-neck gown embellished with jewels, but his unique accessory definitely stole the show. 

Zendaya became a real-life princess at the 2019 event.
Zendaya met gala
Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, at the 2019 Met Gala. AP
Zendaya committed to the camp theme of the 2019 Met Gala by showing up in a full-blown Cinderella ball gown. 

Her stylist, Law Roach, dressed as her fairy godmother, and when he waved his magic wand, her dress lit up.

Zendaya even went as far as to leave a glass slipper behind on the staircase. 

Tiffany Haddish came prepared for the 2019 gala with a bag of fried chicken.
Tiffany Haddish 2019 Met Gala
Tiffany Haddish at the 2019 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/A
Tiffany Haddish stuck to the theme for the 2019 Met Gala in her campy, sequined zebra-print suit, but her wild red-carpet moment had nothing to do with her outfit. 

During a live interview with E! News, the actress opened her clutch to reveal a plastic bag of fried chicken.

“There’s not enough food, so I brought some,” she said. “I got chicken in my bag.”

Kacey Musgraves committed to her bit of being a life-size Barbie doll in 2019.
Kacey Musgraves 2019 Met Gala
Kacey Musgraves at the 2019 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The 2019 Met Gala was full of full-out red-carpet performances. 

From pulling up in a hot-pink convertible to carrying a blow-dryer-shaped purse, Kacey Musgraves went all out by becoming a real-life Barbie for the event. 

Cher surprised 2019 Met Gala attendees with a performance.
Cher Met Gala 2019
Cher performing at the 2019 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Although Cher hasn’t walked the Met Gala red carpet since 2015, she gave a surprise performance at the 2019 event.

She committed to the camp theme by wearing a big blonde wig, lace camisole, and patched jeans during her performance of ABBA’s “Waterloo” before changing into one of her signature sheer jumpsuits to sing some of her own hits. 

