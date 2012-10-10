These Stunning Charts Show Some Of The Wild Trading Activity That Came From A Dark Pool This Morning

There were some wild swings in more than hundred stocks between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. today.



According to Eric Hunsader of Nanex, who is calling it “The Mini Knight”, there were at least 258 bad prints in 146 stocks that came from an automated trading program managed by a “dark pool.” (Check out the full list here)

Check out these charts Nanex posted showing the trading activity in some of the stocks.

Photo: Nanex

Photo: Nanex

Photo: Nanex

