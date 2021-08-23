14 of the wildest things that happened at Disney theme parks this year

- Wild things have been happening at Disney destinations around the world since the start of 2021.
- TikTokers have wreaked havoc at the theme parks by going against rules and breaking the dress code.
- Some Disney ride vehicles have also experienced technical difficulties on numerous occasions.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The maintenance led some Disney fans to share their opinions on the attraction and its controversial Donald Trump animatronic. Some argued the theme park should “hide” Trump behind previous presidents, while others asked Disney to remove him entirely now that he’s no longer in office.
It’s currently unclear if Disney World will honor any fan wishes regarding the Trump animatronic, as the attraction is still closed for maintenance at the time of writing.
“I decided to make a business out of it before someone stole my idea,” she told Insider. “I wasn’t really planning on making Once Upon a Nanny what it is, but I realized that there’s a demand for it.”
Now, she works with both local families and those on vacation to help care for their children at theme parks like Disney World.
One anonymous worker told the publication that there’s “never a day” when they don’t have a bad story about interacting with angry parkgoers, and another said they “would have already quit” if not for having good colleagues.
Disney World has since removed most social-distancing measures in its parks, removed mask mandates, stopped temperature checks, and more.
In one clip, he’s seen entering Disney’s wedding pavilion, located at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, without any employee assistance. In the other, he filmed himself drinking water from decorative fountains throughout Disney World and saying they tasted bad.
In March, Jeter said in a TikTok video that he was fired by Disney World as a result of his videos.
Jeter has said on social media that he was a member of the Disney College Program before the pandemic hit, and later worked in Epcot. Insider has been unable to confirm Jeter’s employment at the park.
“I paid $US15,000 ($AU21,013). You can’t trespass me for paying $US15,000 ($AU21,013),” Sills reportedly said in a video seen by the Tampa Bay Times.
The publication also reported that Sills changed his mind after being handcuffed, and said: “Will you take my temperature before you kick me out, please?”
“They’ll do that in jail, sir,” a deputy reportedly replied.
Disneyland Paris has been closed since October 2020 as a COVID-19 precaution, but it plans to reopen to the public on June 17.
In an email sent to Insider at the time, Alyssa said she took the video at 6:15 p.m., and that the Skyliner was already stopped when she got in line. She also noted that no one seemed to be injured.
“After a few minutes, it started moving, then stopped again,” she previously told Insider. “When it started going a second time, something got stuck and you can see that in the video. I think they were adding a car to the line — it was almost like two cars ran into each other.”
The incident marked the second Skyliner crash since the attraction opened in 2019.
“The worst happened,” Jeter said in his video. “As soon as I get out of the car, Orange County Police Department pulls up. ‘Hi, Jason Jeter, we have a trespass warning for you from Disney. You’re no longer allowed on the property.'”
Insider reviewed the warning at the time. It said Jeter has been barred from all Disney World property, including water parks and the Disney Springs shopping center.
Though Jeter didn’t say in his video what area of Disney he’d apparently trespassed in, he could be seen entering Disney World’s wedding pavilion without employee assistance in a TikTok video from March 13.
In an email previously sent to Insider, DiMeo said she didn’t know her shirt went against Disney World’s dress code, as she’d worn it to the park once before, in January. She also said that the free-shirt voucher had a $US50 ($AU70) limit but that she asked to get the $US75 ($AU105) jersey and “the manager approved it for the cashier.”
Some people have applauded her actions and said they want to try her “free-shirt hack,” while Disney employees have said doing so will cause problems for those who work at the theme parks.
Though the artwork was only estimated to sell for a price between $US30,000 ($AU42,026) and $US50 ($AU70),000, its historic ties to the Anaheim, California, theme park likely increased its value.
According to the gallery’s auction catalog, the mosaic was handcrafted for the Sleeping Beauty Castle courtyard in Disneyland, though it moved around Fantasyland until the section was renovated in 1983. It’s made from tiles, which are infused into a “mesh wire backing” that previously served as “an original section” of the castle’s walls, according to the gallery.
WDW News Today later reported that the gondolas collided at the EPCOT Station, where parkgoers can board to travel to three Disney World resorts and the Hollywood Studios theme park. It’s unclear if anyone was inside the vehicles at the time of the crash.
The distanced meet-and-greet was the closest Disney fans have been able to get to Mickey Mouse since the theme park implemented COVID-19 safety protocols last year. The theme park’s standard character interactions, which include everything from photo opportunities to hugs, have been halted since early 2020.
People are heard saying “Martha!” in the background, and another parkgoer is seen attempting to help her in the video.
Another Disney fan who said they were on the same boat said they didn’t see Disney security get involved during or after the incident.
It’s unclear at the time of writing what happened afterward, and if the parkgoers faced any consequences.