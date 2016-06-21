There's one wild stat that shows how incredibly intense the NBA Finals were

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA Finals in what will go down as a memorable, seven-game series.

While the series featured a compelling back-and-forth between two heavyweight teams, there was a lack of close, down-to-the-wire games up until a classic Game 7 Sunday night.

However, big wins from both teams — the first six games were all decided by ten or more points — doesn’t accurately reflect how close this series actually was.

Here’s a better snapshot of how tight the Finals were: The Cavaliers outscored the Warriors over seven games, 703-699.

Despite the perceived blowouts from game to game, the series was decided by four points. And the four points that made the difference? Kyrie Irving’s dagger three-pointer and LeBron James’ game-clinching free throw in the final minute of Game 7. Up until those shots, for six games and 47 minutes, the Cavs and Warriors were dead-even.

Aside from Game 7, some of the first six games may not go down as all-time Finals games, and there was a lack of end-of-game drama. However, this series was tighter than most people could have expected, and in the end, the Cavaliers clawed their way to their first NBA championship in the final minute of the season.

