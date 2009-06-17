Wild Primate Attacks TechCrunch Writer

Nicholas Carlson
  • Calvin Klein plasters huge orgy picture in SoHo [AdFreak]
  • 10 must-have video games for the next 12 months [WSJ]
  • PaidContent redesigns [PaidContent]
  • Obama favours repealing cell phone tax [Reuters]
  • How Iranian protesters are using Twitter [NBC Nightly News]
  • The new TweetDeck for desktop and iPhone, demonstrated [TechCrunch]
  • Weird Al takes on Craiglist [CNET]
  • Wild primate attacks TechCrunch writer [Valleywag]
  • Facebook upgrades search [Facebook Blog]
  • Facebook dating app raises $6 million [All Facebook]
  • Microsoft will scale back its YouTube clone [CNET]
  • People in Times Square don’t know what a browser is [Google OS]
  • Zucker admits NBC paid too much for iVillage [PaidContent]
  • Evidence an Apple Tablet is on the way [CNET]
  • YouTube isn’t as expensive to run as you think [NewTeeVee]
  • The 1960s are back! Again! [NYT]
  • Yahoo newspaper consortium members don’t care about HotJobs anymore [PaidContent]
  • Time Inc boss wants to put the genie back in the bottle [PaidContent]


