Wild pigs are a menace, causing over $1 billion in damages each year in the US alone. Here are 5 facts you probably didn't know about them.

Forest and Kim Starr/Flickr Feral hogs, compared to typical pigs, have thicker hides, longer and darker hair, and sometimes tusks.

A new report from Sports Illustrated sheds light on the US feral pig population.

According to SI, pigs cost the US more than $US1.5 billion a year in damage to crops, landscapes, and water.

Texas is populated with 2.6 million wild hogs, a number sure to grow if eradication efforts remain the same. But over 100 businesses in the state offer the chance to hunt the invasive species for between $US1,000 to $US12,000.

Sports Illustrated isn’t necessarily known for its coverage of feral pigs, but on Thursday it delivered an excellent in-depth look at the US feral pig population in Texas.

The whole thing is really worth a read, as it’s a fascinating look at an overlooked part of the regional economy. But here are some of the wildest details from the report:

There are 7 to 8 million feral pigs worldwide – and around 2.6 million of them live in Texas, in all but one of the state’s 254 counties. The report said wild pigs are an invasive species known to destroy crops, landscaping, and water supplies. “It’s not unheard of for a farmer to take a $US70,000 hit overnight,” SI said in its report. The US estimates that feral pigs impose $US1.5 billion worth of damage throughout the country per year. You can go hunting for wild hogs in Texas for between $US1,000 to $US12,000, according to the report. Several companies offer helicopter services where you can purchase a seat and shoot the pigs from a high vantage point. On account of their breeding, two-thirds of Texas’ pig population must be killed each year to maintain current levels. But as efforts stand, less than half of that eradication is possible.

Head on over to Sports Illustrated for the full report.

