Wild Photos From A Major Aeroplane Race In The Middle Of The Nevada Desert

National Championship Air Races Biplanes compete at the 2013 Reno Air Races.

Every September, more than 200,000 people flock to the Nevada desert to see an unusual sort of motor sport.

Aeroplane racing.

Once popular around Europe and the United States, air races are now mostly a thing of the past.

But Reno’s National Championship Air Races keep the tradition alive.

The event at Reno Stead Airport is accompanied by the kinds of performances you find at standard air shows, like stunt flying and jet fighters in formation.

But what really sets Reno apart are the races, when planes top 500 mph, darting ahead of one another and around pylons to cross the finish line first.

Deadly crashes still occur despite strict safety rules, but the races go on. We’ve collected some of the best photos from the 2013 races, which offer a look at how fast and dangerous this sport can be.

