Wild Facts That Scream Canadian Real Estate Bubble

Which ends first, the Canadian housing bubble, the Australian one, or the Chinese one? Here are some key stress-points in the Chinese housing economy:



The Street:

Canada’s real estate prices have increased on average 40% [questionable, see below] in the last year while incomes have dropped.

Canadian residential real estate is now worth more today than it was pre-Lehman. There are now more dwellings built in Canada (assuming, as the Canadian government does, that an average of 2.3 people live in each dwelling) than the population of Canada.

Canadian consumers have racked up enormous debts while interest rates have been low over the past 20 months.

Personal bankruptcies are at record levels now in Canada when interest rates are still at historical lows. # In Vancouver, people now spend 68% of their disposable income on housing. In Toronto, people spend 44% of their disposable income on housing. (Keep in mind that the China bears were complaining that it was unsustainable that some Chinese in Beijing and Shanghai were spending more than 30% of their disposable income on housing.)

The first and fourth points seem the most ominous, in our view.

UPDATE: Not sure how The Street calculated their average price change. Here’s the latest change in average price via CREA:

