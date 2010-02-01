Chinese Bank Lending Explodes In January, Hits 20% Of The Government's Full Year Target In Just One Month

Chinese lending exploded higher in January, making a complete mockery of government attempts to curb rampant loan growth.



Manufacturing output also hit record levels despite tightening efforts, based on purchasing manager data from HSBC and Markit Economics.

Slowing the Chinese economy could prove far harder than regulators expect.

Bloomberg: Banks lent almost 1.6 trillion yuan ($234 billion) last month, the Economic Information Daily reported today on its Web site. That’s more than a fifth of the banking regulator’s target for lending this year.

