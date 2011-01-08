NFL Gambling Primer: Wild Card Weekend Edition

The Spread: Colts -2.5

The Pick: The Jets have been exposed. Rex Ryan's blitzing scheme and man coverage leaves too much open space in the middle of the field. Send a speedy guy up the middle, and he'll leave an over-matched linebacker in the dust. The Pats, Texans, and Bears all used this strategy to combine for 110 points in three of the Jets worst defensive games. Peyton Manning will do the same throwing to…

…who, exactly? That's the problem. Injuries have decimated the Colts roster, Collie and Clark are out, and in their recent four game streak running backs have combined for six receptions. The deciding factor in this game is Antonio Cromartie. We know Revis will neutralize Wayne, but if Cromartie can do the same with Pierre Garcon, Manning will spend an eternity waiting for an open receiver. That's easy pickings for Jason Taylor, Calvin Pace and the Gang Green D. We like the Jets.