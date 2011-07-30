Escaped Wild Boars Are Killing Pets And Chasing People In New York State

Photo: mike baird via flickr

Resistant to bullets, infected with psudeorabies, and growing in number, as many as 200 wild boar are roaming New York State after escaping from a game farm.According to Reuters, the animals have been going after livestock, chasing people, and killing family pets. With a $230,000 grant from the Invasive Species Council of New York, the USDA is trying to cull the boar but that’s something easier said than done.



“We’ve shot them right square in the head and the bullet will glance off and they’ll get up and go. Their skulls are so thick in the front, if you don’t happen to hit it at a perfect 90 degrees, with the way their heads have that kind of curved shape, the bullet will glance right off.”

“In the absence of aggressive professional management, these populations will likely continue their expansion and become entrenched in New York State with potentially devastating consequences to natural resources, agriculture, and human health and safety,” the report said.

