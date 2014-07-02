Wall Streeters Call This Guy To Plan Their Wildest Bachelor Parties

We learned a lot of things from New York Magazine’s interview with Lee Abbamonte, the city’s most lavish bachelor party planner.

For example, Soviet-era tank riding is really desirable, and strippers are “pretty cliché” among the wealthy bachelors he calls clients.

Abbamonte, a 35-year-old self-described “global adventurer,” plans $US10,000+ per person bachelor parties, mostly for Wall Street guys or very private celebrities.

The travel expert (he was the youngest American to visit every country at 32) started planning the parties in 2008 after getting requests from strangers after blogging about his own adventures.

In his interview with New York’s The Cut, he shared that Kiev, of all places, is a top city to have an over-the-top bachelor party due to its late Eastern European nights (ending around 7 am), cheap liquor ($20 bottles), and G.I. Joe-esque adventures like driving tanks and shooting things.

At Abbamonte’s parties, bachelor party standbys like steak and strippers are a bore. He says he veers towards things with more “shock value,” like zip lining, ATV riding, and bungee jumping.

But that doesn’t mean women aren’t involved. He notes the importance of “hot tour guides,” and extols Krakow for its oil-wrestling girls.

The craziest party he ever planned took place in Las Vegas, and cost more than $US20,000 per person. Activities included a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon, racing non-street-legal Ferraris at 180 miles an hour, shooting machine guns in the Mojave desert, BASE jumping 829 feet from the Stratosphere Hotel, and flying F-16 fighter jets.

