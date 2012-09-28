American Ice Cream Company Tells Local Muslim Customer: 'We Don't Deliver To Pakistan'

Photo: Flickr / seelensturm

Facebook is a dangerous thing. Do something wrong, and it can blow up spectacularly.That’s what happened to Montana ice cream maker Wilcoxson’s when its president Matt Schaeffer provided a no-so-well thought out response to a Muslim customer’s question.



The customer asked if Wilcoxson’s Cookies and Cream contained any pork.

“We don’t deliver outside of Montana, certainly not Pakistan,” was Schaeffer’s response.

Now, that’s perfectly fine if there was reason to believe the customer was in Pakistan.

But the post clearly states the customer’s location “Sheridan, WY.” Plus, Wilcoxson’s company delivers out of state — specifically to Sheridan, WY, in fact, according to Neetzan Zimmerman at Gawker.

The response didn’t go over well with folks who read it, and people are threatening to boycott the company’s ice cream. Wilcoxson’s Yelp page is getting filled with one-star reviews that accuse it of racism, and the Reddit thread has gotten hundreds of comments.

What’s Schaeffer’s excuse for what happened?

He tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that he was “overwhelmed with work” and saw an icon next to the Facebook user’s name that said “Pakistan.”

From the Bozeman Daily Chronicle:

“I thought he was making this comment from Pakistan,” Schaeffer said. “It wasn’t a racist comment… It was just an honest mistake.”

From there, the comment took on a life of its own, he said. People posted such nasty things on the Wilcoxson’s page that he deleted it and said, “It’s no longer going to be in existence.”

“I apologise if he took it wrong, that’s not what I meant by it. I guess I didn’t read the whole thing,” Schaeffer said. But the reaction to the answer “was bad. There were cuss words. It was just bad, so I just took (the Facebook page) down.”

