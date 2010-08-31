Wilbur Ross Hates Capitalism

Investor Wilbur Ross was on CNBC this morning talking about the economy, and why nobody’s hiring, and like many big businessmen he was eager to slam regulation and anti-business rhetoric from Washington DC. He even tried to claim that businesses would rather see bad economic news than to have to deal with regulatory uncertainty.



But keep watching, and he talks glowingly about Beijing’s business subsidies, and its embrace of industrial policies.

If Wilbur Ross liked capitalism — rather than merely pro-business policies — he would be appalled by Beijing’s decision to mandate a certain amount of green energy (the topic he cites) in the electrical grid. The fact that Beijing was picking winners and losers in China should, to him, be the type of regulatory uncertainty that he hates.

His line: “One of the problems in our country is that we don’t have an industrial policy.”



