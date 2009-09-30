Wilbur Ross: Give Us A Second Stimulus (VIDEO)

Wilbur Ross argues that the US now needs a second government stimulus, because the first one wasn’t enough to jump start the US consumer.



“There’s a great probability that the Obama administration will do another stimulus before the summer recess.”

“I think it’s really going to be that we’re going to continue the massive transfer of liabilities from the private sector to the public sector. That’s really what’s been going on. I think it’s the only way to deleverage the american consumer”

While the pros and cons of any stimulus package might be debatable, it’s hard to argue that a second stimulus wouldn’t be great news for Mr. Ross’s financial stock exposure. His participation in buying toxic assets under the Public-Private Investment Program (PPIP) would likely be helped as well.

Maybe his opinion should be discounted a bit.

(Table via Guru Focus)

One of two CNBC interviews shown below. (Start at 2:50)



