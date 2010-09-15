Wilbur Ross Goes To Ireland: Gets Government Backstop To Snap Up Troubled Bank

Wilbur Ross, who took advantage of FDIC help to snap up troubled US banks during the worst of the crisis, is going to Ireland.



He’s announced on CNBC this morning he, along with the Carlyle Group, and a local Irish firm have invested in Educational Savings Bank, a firm with $11 billion in deposits. Naturally, he’s partnering with the government again.

You should never listen to Wilbur Ross when he talks about markets and capitalism.

The last time we caught him, he was slamming Washington DC’s anti-business policies, while praising Beijing up the wazoo for engaging in centrally planned industrial policies.

He loves government when the cash is coming his way.

