What Motivates Volunteers To Build Wikipedia For Free

Wikipedia has the ultimate business model – its content is built and maintained by volunteers, and the company spends no money on the product it provides.



What is it that motivates volunteers to contribute to the online encyclopedia without monetary compensation or any recognition (such as bylines)?

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales says that volunteers do benefit from developing the site. Watch Jimmy talk about motivating contributors below.

To see the extended interview with Jimmy Wales and learn about what prizes Wikipedia volunteers exchange for good spelling (hint: German volunteers give each other Gummy Bears!), click here >

This interview is part of our Leadership series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

See Jimmy Wales’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

See Jimmy Wales’s Full Interview HERE >

Don’t Miss:

• Why The First Version Of Wikipedia Failed

• The Mistakes Google Made With Its Wikipedia Killer Knol

• Demand Media’s Low Quality Content Is Cheap And It Works

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.