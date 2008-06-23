Wikipedia/Tim Russert Deep Throat: Not Fired*

Tim Russert’s death earlier this month saddened many people — and prompted a few odd birds to crow about the fact that news of the event had “broken” on Wikipedia before NBC had reported it. How did that happen? Here’s how: An employee at Internet Broadcasting Services, a company which helps NBC run its local Web sites (for now), heard the news and updated Russert’s page.



Well, Internets, time to rally around your Woodstein. NBC employees tell the NYT that the “junior-level” worker has been fired. Presumably someone on Wikipedia will tell us where we can send donations to the mystery employee’s legal defence/re-employment fund. Looks like Henry Blodget’s ready to write the first check. Relax! All is well! Our original report was mistaken: The IBS contractor was only wrist-slapped, not canned.

