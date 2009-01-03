Wikipedia Raises $6.2 Million From Users: Pledge Drive Success

Despite the grim economy, Wikipedia will still be with us in 2009, or at least through the end of June.



The Wikimedia Foundation today announced it hit its goal of raising $6 million in donations, which is enough to keep Wikipedia running and its 23 staffers paid through June 30, 2009.

Call it the “PBS” model: Wikipedia shuns commercial advertisements, but when it needs money, it runs “appeals” for donations in the form of banner ads. Could Wikipedia tote bags be far behind?

See Also:

Texas Judge: You Can’t Cite Wikipedia Articles In Court

Don’t Trust Wikipedia For Pharmaceutical Advice

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.