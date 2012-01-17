Wikipedia Will Go Dark On Wednesday In Protest Of SOPA And PIPA

Wikipedia will pull its plug on Wednesday in protest of SOPA and PIPA, controversial bills in Congress that could seriously change the way the Internet works if they get passed.



Wikipedia’s protest is sure to get some attention from those who are still unaware of the issue — Alexa pegs Wikipedia as 6th most heavily trafficked site in the world and in the US.

Co-founder Jimmy Wales tweeted that comScore estimates that the English version of Wikipedia receives an average of 25 million daily visitors globally.

No matter your stance on SOPA and PIPA, Wikipedia’s involvement is sure to turn some heads on Wednesday.

Photo: Twitter

