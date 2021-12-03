Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales is selling an NFT of its first edit from that reads ‘hello world!’

The first edit on Wikipedia made by co-founder Jimmy Wales read, ‘Hello World!’ Wikipedia and Christie’s.

Christie’s is auctioning Jimmy Wales’ first-ever edit — which read “Hello, World!” — as a non-fungible token. The strawberry-colored Apple computer on which Wales helped found the online encyclopedia is also for sale. The auction, titled “The Birth of Wikipedia,” will take place from December 3 to December 15.

Wikipedia launched more than two decades ago on January 15, 2001, with Wales’ inaugural edit, “and even today, I’m still amazed at the size and breadth of what it has become,” he said in a statement.

The NFT shows the nascent layout of the site and will allow the eventual owner to make edits of their own to the page, which will revert to its original state with a timer, the press release said.

A portion of the sale’s proceeds will go toward Wales’ social media pilot called WT.Social, which aims to be a healthier alternative to current sites with its donation-only, advertising-free model.

NFTs are simply digital artworks tied to a blockchain, and crypto enthusiasts love them. According to Christie’s senior specialist Peter Klarnet, Wikipedia, “built upon the effort of millions over the past 20 years, is one of the finest examples of what decentralized groups working toward a common goal can achieve.”

Other famous websites have capitalized on the growing market for NFTs, which reached $US15 ($AU21) billion in trading volume in October. Twitter creator Jack Dorsey, for example, sold his first tweet, which read “just setting up my twttr,” for $US2.9 ($AU4) million in March. Also in March, another buyer spent half a million dollars to own an NFT of a New York Times column.