Wikipedia Is Hampered By Its Huge Gender Gap

Quelle surprise! Only 15% of Wikipedia‘s contributors are women, the NYT points out.



This has implications for the content on the site. For example, entries on Sex in the City are much more succint than those on The Sopranos. So are those on fashion designers. Acclaimed female novelist Pat Barker has a much less detailed entry than a character on Grand Theft Auto. And so on.

This, in turns, matters, because people turn to Wikipedia as an objective resource, and it’s not so objective in many ways. Another problem is that the community of Wikipedia contributors is famously independent-minded and might rebel at affirmative action-like initiatives to bring in more female contributors.

