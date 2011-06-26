Wikipedia Is Adding A Love Button

Photo: Ames2880 via Flickr

Wikipedia is adding a “WikiLove” button to its pages, it has announced. The way it works is that Wikipedia users can send each other whimsical or nice badges of appreciations and messages. The reason is that being looked down upon by other editors or not feeling appreciated for their contribution is one of the most-widely cited reasons for not contributing more in Wikipedia’s surveys.



So they’re trying to fix it with a love button. It sounds silly, but it actually sounds like a great idea.

Giving people on the internet more opportunities to show appreciation can only be healthy.

(Via ReadWriteWeb)

