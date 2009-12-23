Wikipedia's Wales: Our Editors Aren't Fleeing, We're Still User-Generated

Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, talks about his site’s campaign for $7.5 million in donations on Bloomberg TV. However, he had to spend a fair amount of time dispelling false statements about Wikipedia’s editorial process.



Bloomberg (1:38): “You’ve rolled out some new changes in terms of editorial input, instead of just having the users themselves input information…”

Jimmy Wales (1:58): “… Actually, what you just said is really not accurate. There’s been no change whatsoever. Everything is still very much generated by the community, overseen by the community. The staff is not really involved in any of that at all.”

Wales goes on to correct a Wall Street Journal report claiming the departure of volunteers who provide editorial support to Wikipedia.



