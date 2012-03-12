Wikipedia Boss Jimmy Wales Is Dipping His Toe Into Politics

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales has taken on an unpaid job as advisor to the British government on how to make policy decisions more transparent, reports The Telegraph.



[I]t is expected that Mr Wales will also advise civil servants on how the public can be better engaged through the internet as part of its “open government” initiatives.

Wales is expected to use his role to figure out how to give the public more of a say in the decision-making process in British government.

It looks like his efforts might be starting with http://www.gov.uk, a single site consolidating all the websites of the British government.

