2 Huge Numbers About Yesterday's Wikipedia Blackout

Wikipedia shared two surprising statistics about its blackout yesterday:
- more than 162 million people saw the blackout page
- 8 million people used the page to look up their representatives’ contact information
Wikipedia was only one in a number of websites engaging in a blackout protest yesterday, but was one of the most high-profile participants.
The Senate’s tune seems to be changing on PIPA as 26 new senators oppose the legislation after yesterday’s protests and blackouts.
