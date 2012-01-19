2 Huge Numbers About Yesterday's Wikipedia Blackout

Dylan Love
wikipedia blackout

Photo: Wiikipedia

Wikipedia shared two surprising statistics about its blackout yesterday:

  • more than 162 million people saw the blackout page
  • 8 million people used the page to look up their representatives’ contact information

Wikipedia was only one in a number of websites engaging in a blackout protest yesterday, but was one of the most high-profile participants.

The Senate’s tune seems to be changing on PIPA as 26 new senators oppose the legislation after yesterday’s protests and blackouts.

