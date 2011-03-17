European Social Media Juggernaut Wikio Buys Another Startup

Photo: Altaide

Wikio Group, a large European social media startup, has recently acquired HappyApps, a startup that helps companies market on Facebook.Wikio, which has been on a shopping spree lately, is fast becoming one of the biggest social media juggernauts in Europe. They started out as a Digg clone and have become one of the most popular aggregators in Europe. And they bought a number of startups, including Overblog, one of the biggest blog hosting platforms in Europe, and are building a content farm to become the European Demand Media. And oh yes, they’re profitable.



The company is a force to be reckoned with, especially since it was founded by Pierre Chappaz, an experienced entrepreneur whose previous company Kelkoo survived the dotcom bust to be acquired by Yahoo for over $400 million in cash. Wikio clearly wants to be the biggest social media company in Europe, so they’re to watch.

(Via FrenchWeb, in French)

