Wikimedia Wants To Give You Its Old Servers

Dylan Love
HP servers in Apple data centre

Photo: Apple

Wikimedia is upgrading its servers and needs to unload its old gear. They’re giving it away for free to people pursuing interesting web projects.To see if your idea merits a decommissioned Wikimedia server, they ask for the following:

  • Registered non-profit name and information.
  • Your contact information, including email address, phone number, and relationship with requesting non-profit.
  • Information on the non-profit, their charter, mission and goals.
  • Shipping address information for a FedEx Ground delivery (i.e., the shipment destination)
  • How the servers will be used.  (We like to know and share with folks!)

Plenty more info at Wikimedia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.