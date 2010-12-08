WikiLeaks: We Will Continue To Publish Leaked Documents Despite Arrest, But No 'Poison Pill'

Following Julian Assange‘s arrest this morning a WikiLeaks spokesperson confirmed that the organisation would continue to publish the leaked cables, but as of yet has no plans to release the ‘poison pill.’ They also called the arrest an attack on media freedom. From the Guardian.



The decision to press on will help allay fears among Assange’s supporters that his arrest would hobble the organisation’s work.

Assange has also pre-recorded a video message, which WikiLeaks is due to release today. But the Guardian understands the organisation has no plans to release the insurance file of the remaining cables, which number more than 200,000. It has sent copies of the encrypted file to supporters around the world. These can be accessed only by using a 256-digit code.

In a taped message Assange lawyer Jennifer Robinson revealed that as of last night Assange had yet to see the full evidence against him or the “potential charges he faces in a language he understands, which is English.” She also called the arrest warrant “disproportionate.” Video below.



