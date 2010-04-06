Here's That Wikileaks Video Everyone's Talking About

For quite a while now, Wikileaks.org has been churning up the press about a video it would release on April 5th, 2010 of several innocent people in Iraq being mowed down by a chopper gunner. About a dozen or so people were killed or injured, including Reuters employees and two children, which is why the video has become a bit controversial in recent weeks.



Well guess what: it’s April 5th. Here’s the video in full below so you can be the judge of whether or not it’s truly “controversial.”

Warning: it’s a bit graphic.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.