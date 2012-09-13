WikiLeaks Posts Controversial Tweet About Libya Embassy Attack

Photo: AP

Following last night’s deadly attack on the US Embassy in Libya, tonight WikiLeak’s official Twitter account has tweeted the following message:“By the US accepting the UK siege on the Ecuadorian embassy in London it gave tacit approval for attacks on embassies around the world.”



In the tweet, the organisation directly compares the attack in Libya — which featured rocket propelled grenades and left a US Ambassador dead — with US support for the UK after it threatened to enter the Ecuadorean Embassy in London to arrest Julian Assange, who had sought asylum there after facing extradition for sex crimes in Sweden.

There was immediately outrage following the tweet, and now, half an hour later, the tweet has been deleted (it can still be seen using Google Cache). We’ve reached out to WikiLeaks about the tweet (and why it was deleted), and we’ll update if they respond.

Update: A screengrab, via @DavidAllenGreen:

Photo: @DavidAllenGreen





