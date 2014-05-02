WikiLeaks Just Blew A Big Hole In The Snowden Narrative

Free Software Foundation

Julian Assange.

“Germany blocks Snowden — why we advised Snowden to take Russia. Not safe elsewhere.” — WikiLeaks on Twitter

WikiLeaks — which paid for Edward Snowden’s lodging and travel in Hong Kong — just tore a huge hole in the narrative about Edward Snowden.

Up to this point, Snowden and his closest supporters have contended that the 30-year-old American left Hong Kong for Moscow with the intention of flying to Latin America.

“I was travelling with him on our way to Latin America when the United States revoked his passport, stranding him in Russia,” said Sarah Harrison, the WikiLeaks adviser who met the 30-year-old in Hong Kong and accompanied him to Moscow on June 23.

There were already issues with this assertion, primarily that the U.S. revoked Snowden’s passport on June 22, and the unsigned Ecuadorian travel document acquired for Snowden by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange — ostensibly for safe passage to Latin America — was void when Snowden landed in Moscow. Consequently, he had no valid travel documents when he landed.

And now WikiLeaks, in response to Germany’s denying to host Snowden for a surveillance hearing, seems to have acknowledged that the story was never true.

The first indication that the Latin America story was disingenuous came in December when Assange told Janet Reitman of Rolling Stone magazine that he had advised Snowden against going to Latin America because “he would be physically safest in Russia.”

WikiLeaks then told Business Insider that the Ecuadorian document was meant to help Snowden leave Hong Kong, even though Snowden’s camp says that his passport was still good when he left Hong Kong.

WikiLeaks has not explained why it believes Russia was the only place in the world that Snowden could go, but it’s noteworthy that WikiLeaks and the Kremlin share a bizarre alliance.

In any case, we now have a better idea of how and why Snowden, a valuable intelligence asset, ended up in the hands of Russia’s security services.

(h/t Wilson_Valdez)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.