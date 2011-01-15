WikiLeaks To Cough Up $15,000 For WikiLeaker Manning's defence Fund

Under pressure from supporters of alleged WikiLeaker Pfc. Bradley Manning, WikiLeaks has announced it will contribute $15,000 to Manning’s defence fund, the Guardian reports.



Back in July the organisation promised to “take on board a substantial part of the financial burden of the soldier’s defence” but has been slow on living up to the pledge. The low amount being donated is being attributed to the fact the organisation itself is low on funds now that PayPal, Visa, and Mastercard have cut ties. Supporters were hoping for thrice that amount to cover legal costs projected to be over $100,000.

Questions over the treatment of Manning, brought to the fore by Salon’s Glenn Greenwald last month, finally seem to be gaining mainstream steam. The New York Times has a long A-1 piece today on Manning comparing his lifestyle with that of Julian Assange:

Julian Assange, the flamboyant founder of WikiLeaks, is living on a supporter’s 600-acre estate outside London, where he has negotiated $1.7 million in book deals and regularly issues defiant statements about the antisecrecy group’s plans.

Meanwhile, the young soldier accused of leaking the secret documents that brought WikiLeaks and Mr. Assange to fame and notoriety is locked in a tiny cell at the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia.

Yesterday, Manning’s lawyers filed a demand for speedy trial with the Government. Meanwhile, the Government is still scrambling to find a charge it can press against Manning.

