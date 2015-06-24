WikiLeaks: The NSA spied on the last three French presidents

The United States National Security Agency spied on French presidents Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande, WikiLeaks said in a news release published on Tuesday, citing top secret intelligence reports and technical documents.

The revelations were first reported in French daily Les Echos and news website Mediapart, which said the NSA spied on the presidents during a period of at least 2006 until May 2012, the month when Hollande took over from Sarkozy.

