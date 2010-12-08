WikiLeaks The Movie? Here Are The Top 19 Julian Assange Look-Alikes

Since returning to the media scene in the wake of the most recent WikiLeaks dump Julian Assange has been inspiring a whole lot of comparisons.

Is he a real life James Bond villain?  Is he a real life James Bond?  Or is he the IRL counterpart to the bad guy from the first Die Hard.  Or is he merely an extra from Lord of the Rings. 

And when can we expect the script?

With that in mind we’ve put together a list of the people (fictional and otherwise) that you’re most likely to confuse with Julian Assange.

It’s likely entirely coincidental that most of them are movie villains.

Tilda Swinton

Legolas the Elf

Christopher Walken as Max Zorin (James Bond)

David Bowie

Halle Berry

Truman Capote

Andy Warhol

The Dad from Twilight

Lucius Malfoy

Young Justin Timberlake

Twiggy the 1960s supermodel

Lady Gaga

Dakota Fanning, the early years

Switch from the Matrix

Eminem

Steve Martin

Albert Einstein

The Village of the Damned

And here's where they all might be hiding out.

