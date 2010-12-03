Check Out Photos Of The Incredible Bombshelter Fortress Where The Wikileaks Archives Are Stored

Photo: Courtesy of Bahnhof

Forget Amazon. Wikileaks has far better host for its secret information.The Wikileaks archive is now stored in a former bomb shelter in Sweden, according to the LA Times. The ultra-secure location in the Pionen White Mountains features solid-steel doors that could withstand a nuclear attack. Inside the high-tech facility looks like the Batcave.



Wikileaks had previously used this facility but switched to Amazon earlier this year.

Joseph Lieberman will have a harder time shutting down this one.

