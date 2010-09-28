WikiLeaks Spokesman Quits, Blasts Founder Julian Assange As Paranoid Control Freak, Admits To Using Fake Name

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Trouble at WikiLeaks as spokesman “Daniel Schmitt” quits.In this exit interview with Der Spiegel, Daniel vents about how founder Julian Assange neutered him. He also says that WikiLeaks has become obsessed with a mano-a-mano war with the U.S. and can no longer handle the vast amount of secret information that other sources want published:



I have tried again and again to push for [equal treatment of less-popular material], but Julian Assange reacted to any criticism with the allegation that I was disobedient to him and disloyal to the project. Four weeks ago, he suspended me– acting as the prosecutor, judge and hangman in one person. Since then, for example, I have had no access to my WikiLeaks mail. So a lot of work is just sitting and other helpers are being blocked. I know that no one in our core team agreed with the move. But that doesn’t seem to matter. WikiLeaks has a structural problem. I no longer want to take responsibility for it, and that’s why I am leaving the project.

He also admits that “Daniel Schmitt” isn’t his real name. His real name is Daniel Domscheit-Berg.

Read the whole interview here >

