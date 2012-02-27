That 'Extraordinary' Wikileaks Dump: A Big Pile Of Emails From STRATFOR

ORIGINAL POST: Some interesting tweets from Wikileaks this evening…
Photo: Wikileaks
Photo: Wikileaks
It’s been a while since Wikileaks had anything real buzzy, so we’re curious what it is.
Update: So this seems pretty lame. Apparently the big dump is a bunch of emails from the private intelligence firm STRATFOR that got hacked around Christmas.
You can find the announcement here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.