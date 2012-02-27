That 'Extraordinary' Wikileaks Dump: A Big Pile Of Emails From STRATFOR

ORIGINAL POST: Some interesting tweets from Wikileaks this evening…



Photo: Wikileaks

Photo: Wikileaks

It’s been a while since Wikileaks had anything real buzzy, so we’re curious what it is.

Update: So this seems pretty lame. Apparently the big dump is a bunch of emails from the private intelligence firm STRATFOR that got hacked around Christmas.

You can find the announcement here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.