That 'Extraordinary' Wikileaks Dump: A Big Pile Of Emails From STRATFOR

Joe Weisenthal

ORIGINAL POST: Some interesting tweets from Wikileaks this evening…

It’s been a while since Wikileaks had anything real buzzy, so we’re curious what it is.

Update: So this seems pretty lame. Apparently the big dump is a bunch of emails from the private intelligence firm STRATFOR that got hacked around Christmas.

You can find the announcement here.

