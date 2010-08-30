Well, Now We Know What The Wikileaks Sex Scandal Is Really All About...

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

The assumption has been that the molestation and rape charges filed in Sweden against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange last week were a political hit job–an attempt to silence him for publishing stuff that powerful people don’t want to see published.Now that the stories underlying the charges have been published, however, it seems something else is at work.



The two women who filed the charges both had sex with Assange on successive nights. Both were pissed that he charmed them into bed and then he never called them again. Both were mortified to learn that he had had sex with them on back-to-back evenings. One was annoyed that, after seducing her in a movie theatre, he spent the 45 minutes in the cab riding from a movie to her apartment “tweeting and texting and reading stories about himself.” Both said he preferred not to wear a condom. One said he seemed to have an aversion to the word “no.” And so on…

At least as the Sydney Herald’s Asher Moses tells it, there’s not much in the stories about forced sex or “molestation” or politically-driven hit jobs. Mostly it’s about two Julian Assange fans annoyed that the rock star Wikileaks founder charmed their pants off and then bolted.

The rape charges have since been dropped. The “molestation” charge is outstanding.

